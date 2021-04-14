Glancing Back for April 14

MATTOON — Police Magistrate Alabaugh called the cases against Mrs. Margaret McCarty and Timothy McCarty this morning. The case against Mrs. McCarty was dismissed. The charge against McCarty, that he sold the services of "Baby Bernadine" for exploitation, based on his contract with the Lincoln Theater at Charleston, was settled when McCarty pleaded guilty. A fine of $5 and costs, $6.85, was paid. The McCartys agreed that "Baby Bernadine" is not to appear on stage hereafter and that she is to be kept in school. The McCartys left for Indianapolis this morning, taking "Baby Bernadine" with them... MATTOON — An unusually interesting meeting of the Coles County Home Bureau was held yesterday at the Association of Commerce when Miss Katherine Van Aken, food specialist of the University of Illinois, was the speaker. Miss Van Aken said every home should be economically sound, mechanically convenient, physically healthful, morally wholesome, mentally stimulating, socially responsible, artistically satisfying, spiritually inspiring and founded on mutual affection and respect. A Home Bureau adviser will be appointed in June. Her salary will be $2,000 a year and paid for from membership dues of $5 a year. Present membership is about 400.

URBANA — The Illinois Pollution Control Board today ordered the City of Mattoon to issue, without referendum, bonds to cover the entire cost of a sewer improvement program. Bonds are to be issued by July 15. The entire cost of the project has been estimated at $5.2 million. The program is required to meet 1972 state antipollution standards. Board Chairman David Currie said it is "inexcusable" that Mattoon has failed to meet several state-imposed guidelines. The state antipollution board also ordered Mattoon to post $10,000 bond which will be forfeited if the city misses another deadline and ordered a $1,000 penalty for Mattoon's failure to meet the earlier deadlines... CHARLESTON — Voting 6-1, the Charleston school board last night to revise its policy for pregnant girls attending school. John Reed of Ashmore was the only board member to vote against the revision which will permit a pregnant student to remain in school under a doctor's supervision. Ogden Brainard, attorney for the board, expressed doubt that the board's existing policy of requiring pregnant students to have an instructor and be homebound was legal. Physicians say they alone should determine whether a student is physically and mentally able to attend school.