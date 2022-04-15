Glancing Back for April 15: Radio fans gather in Mattoon to form club

100 years ago,

April 15, 1922

MATTOON – Special programs have been prepared for the Easter services at most of the churches of Mattoon, in some cases cantatas to be given either in the morning or evening. An afternoon concert will be presented at the Presbyterian Church at 4 o’clock. Trinity Episcopal Church invites Mattoon residents to attend Easter services at 7:30 a.m., 10:45 a.m., a children’s service at 2 p.m. and a 7:30 p.m. evensong and sermon. The young people of the Methodist Episcopal Church will hold a 6:30 a.m. service. At 10:30 a.m. a traditional Easter service will be held. A young people’s meeting will be at 4:30 o’clock, and at 7:30 the choir will present an Easter cantata…. CHARLESTON – The U.S. Senate late Thursday confirmed the appointment of Fred More as postmaster of Charleston. Mr. More, who succeeded the late R.N. Chapman, was reappointed at the expiration of his term by President Taft, and served through that administration and for several years under the first term of President Wilson. Last December Mr. More was named acting postmaster and he has been filling the post since then… MATTOON – The radio fans of Mattoon met last night in the office of the Mattoon Radio Laboratory in the Buck Building, the purpose of which was to organize into a club with like interests. Russell King was elected temporary chairman. He appointed LaRue Ham as secretary. A committee was appointed to interview every owner of a radio set in Mattoon, either sending or receiving, to get him to join the organization. Twenty-seven men attended the first meeting and will be charter members. According to Secretary Ham, there are about 21 radio sets in Mattoon.

50 years ago, 1972

MATTOON – The Red Cross Blood Program in Mattoon is celebrating its 20th anniversary. It was begun in March 1952. Through this blood program, residents of Mattoon and eastern Coles County are entitled to free blood in any hospital in the United States which accepts Red Cross blood. Mattoon residents qualify for the program proving 4 percent of the city population donates blood. The quota for July 1, 1971, through today is 729 pints. The local Red Cross bloodmobile has collected 734 pints, just over the quota… CHARLESTON – The Norfolk and Western Railway formally opened a new $55,000 intermodel piggyback facility in Charleston yesterday. The facility, covering approximately three acres, is adjacent to the new Trailmobile plant and is parallel to the Norfolk and Western’s main line. The new system allows truckers to ship cargo by rail part of their journey and part by truck. The new facility can handle up to 16 semi-trailers at a time. It also has space to park more than 100 trailers at a time.

25 years ago, 1997

MATTOON – Two 10-year employees at Lake Land College were placed on administrative leave following more than an hour of closed-door discussion last night. Goble Jessup, vice president for business services, and Dale Long, director of data processing, will be on paid leave starting today until June 30. Their contracts end June 30 and neither will be re-employed, said Robert Luther, Lake Land’s president. The board of trustees’ vote was 6-0 with one member absent and one abstaining. Luther said he could not comment on a personnel matter… CHARLESTON – Cody D. Burch, blinded because of a gunshot wound to the head, surrendered yesterday for arrest on weapons charges and other offenses. Accompanied by his attorney and several family members, Burch turned himself in before Circuit Judge Ashton Waller, who allowed him to remain free without posting bond. Burch, 19, Route 1 Charleston, was shot in the head inside a Coles County sheriff’s deputy’s squad car on Feb. 5. The sheriff’s department said Burch shot himself after deputies arrested him on an Effingham County warrant. Burch was combative, deputies said, and that caused them to miss a handgun he had concealed. Burch was able to reach the handgun, though in handcuffs, and shoot the gun while being taken to jail.

