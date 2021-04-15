Glancing Back for April 15

MATTOON — The Women's Christian Temperance Union, at a meeting yesterday at the Association of Commerce rooms, mothered a conference with representatives of many organizations for discussion of a community center in Mattoon. Mrs. Martha Murphy, who had given thought and study to the subject, apparently, spoke of the necessity of a big building which could be the starting place for everything for the community welfare. She would have a place where pageants could be held, where there might be a community band, singing and folk dances. It was decided to carry the question to a future meeting of the WCTU and continue the planning... MATTOON — The Mattoon Coal Mining Company met at the State National Bank last night to organize and begin operations for determining the location and thickness of the coal veins. Drilling will begin on the Clark properties north of the city. Officers elected were H.W. Clark, president; O.C. Scott, first vice president; S.W. Phillips, second vice president; Ira Powell, secretary; Frank T. Moloney, treasurer; and Frank Orndorff, manager.

MATTOON — City officials were still in a state of shock today after being ordered yesterday to issue about $5.2 million in sewer bonds without referendum by July 15. Mayor Morgan Phipps, other city officials and City Attorney Joseph Spitz planned to confer today on what steps to take next. Phipps said that apparently Mattoon is the first city in the state to have an extension of time ruled on and denied by the Illinois Pollution Control Board. Phipps said if the state ruling is not reversed by judicial, administrative or legislative action, it will require a tax and-or sewer rate increase. It also means the Kraft Co. plant now under construction would not be allowed to hook onto the Mattoon sewer system until the sewer project is completed... MATTOON — Former JROTC Major Harlan Hopgood Jr. has been promoted to lieutenant colonel in ceremonies at Mattoon High School. The rank is the highest attainable in the high school ROTC program. A three-year member of JROTC, he is a senior at MHS and the son of Mr. and Mrs. Harlan Hopgood. With the promotion, Hopgood assumes command of the local battalion. Hopgood is one of six children and plans to major in architectural technology at Lake Land College in the fall.