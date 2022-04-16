Glancing Back for April 16: Group seeks creation of Charleston skate park

MATTOON – Police in Mattoon and the Coles County Sheriff’s Department are temporarily dispatching their own emergency calls. Both Police Chief Dave O’Dell and Sheriff Jim Kimball said the move in no way shows dissatisfaction with the county’s 911 central dispatch system that began last month. Rather, they said, it’s a move to help ease the transition to central dispatching. But 911 center staffing hasn’t gone as smoothly as hoped, and the load on dispatchers to handle every call in the county has been heavier than anticipated. So the two departments offered to do their own dispatching a while longer and allow the 911 system time to hire and train more dispatchers…CHARLESTON – About 20 people at last night’s Charleston City Council meeting approached the council about turning the parking lot at North Park into a place where they can skate. Jason Cline, one of the attendees, said there are places for people to play baseball and tennis but no place for skateboarders to practice their sport. One member of the group said he is meeting with Assistant Police Chief Ted Ghibellini and Recreation Department Director Scott Smith about the North Park skate area idea. Mayor Dan Cougill said he will tell Ghibellini and Smith the council would like favorable consideration given to the skateboarders’ request… MATTOON – A spring open burning season began yesterday and continues through May 15. City residents may burn landscape waste from noon to sunset on days that weather permits. The Mattoon City Council last night also set a fall burning season from Oct. 1 to Dec. 15. The ordinance is designed to give residents a chance to clean up their yards while also limiting exposure to the health problems created by burning… LERNA – The name “Lincoln” continues to have international appeal. Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site attracted almost 118,000 visitors in 1996. Those who signed the register came from all 50 states and 39 countries. The state historic site’s report was shared with those attending the recent Lincoln/Sargent Farm Annual Dinner/Auction earlier this month. The 117,824 visitors last year was an increase from the 115,135 who visited in 1995. While the states with the most visitors to Lincoln Log Cabin were nearby Indiana, Ohio and Missouri, California had the fourth-highest number of visitors, 338, and Texas was fifth with 296. Japan furnished the most out-of-country visitors with 53, followed by Canada, 45; France, 28; Germany, 25; and England, 20.