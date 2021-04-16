Glancing Back for April 16

MATTOON — George Fairweather, president of the Mattoon Golf and Country Club, said today that a contract has been awarded to Bob Jordan Golf Course Construction of East Peoria for construction of nine additional holes for the club and Mattoon Golf Estates. The new layout will include watered fairways and greens, sculpted sand traps, two ponds, large trees and approximately 120 homesites to be developed by Mattoon Estates. Construction of the new course, located on property south of Old State Road and west of the present golf course, will begin in late May... CHARLESTON — No additional undergraduate students will be accepted for admission to Eastern Illinois University for the fall quarter. Samuel J. Taber, dean of student academic services, said today's announcement closes the only remaining undergraduate admission category — former students seeking readmission. Other undergraduate admission applications closed on Jan. 7.

CHARLESTON — Sen. Paul Simon said yesterday that cutting violence on television can lead to a better society. Simon, D-Makanda, told an Eastern Illinois University audience that TV, along with poverty and guns, is a major player in violence. Saying people imitate what they see on TV, Simon said 73 percent of the violence on TV brings no adverse consequences for the person who commits the violence. Simon compared the issue of TV violence to smoking and alcohol consumption that once was routine on old programs. "People imitate what they see on the screen," the senator said. "The evidence is overwhelming on that." ... MATTOON — There will be no family members to weep for Dale Platsky at his funeral this morning, no lifelong friends to remember the good times. Platsky, 64, who died April 8 at Convalescent Care Center, died penniless and without any known living relatives, is one of the few people whose lives pass seemingly unnoticed. But with a funeral at 9:30 a.m. today at the care center, Convalescent's staff will give Platsky a proper remembrance. An Army veteran and former construction worker, Platsky will be buried in the Danville National Cemetery, a burial ground for veterans and families... MATTOON — Two former Mattoon athletes will be inducted into the Mattoon Letterwomens Hall of Fame in a dinner tonight at Gowins Restaurant. Aimee (Allee) Chambers, class of 1984, and Sheila (Trower) Wilson, class of 1978, will go into the Hall of Fame. Chambers was a four-year letterwinner in volleyball and track and was captain of both sports her senior year. She placed at state twice in the long jump. Wilson lettered in track and volleyball, played basketball for three years and served as captain as a senior on the 1978 basketball team that placed fourth at state.