Glancing Back for April 17: Mattoon High School’s National Forensic League chapter earns state honor

100 years ago,

April 17, 1922

HIDALGO – A severe wind storm with a death toll of one, and probably two, the injury of a number of others, and property damage running into the thousands of dollars, struck the vicinity between Rose Hill and Hidalgo, several miles south of Greenup, about 2 o’clock this morning. Many dwellings in the countryside were blown down, while scores of cattle and hogs, and even horses, were killed or badly maimed. The storm resulted in washouts of tracks of both the Illinois Central and Big Four railroads. Almost 300 feet of Illinois Central track was washed out in and north of Hidalgo. Washouts near Terre Haute resulted in all Pennsylvania trains being routed through Mattoon… MATTOON – Ernest Orndorff entertained the employees of the Big Four elevator and about 50 friends at a dinner and general celebration Saturday night in the elevator warehouse at 1821 Lafayette Ave., the affair being the annual Easter Egg Party given by Orndorff. Trouble for the uninitiated started as soon as they entered the building and continued until the last rites had been completed. The first number on the program for a “first timer” was to introduce him and then escort him to a chair of honor. The “honor” consisted of getting a charge of electricity set through him that knocked him into a row of sanitary drinking fountains. Apologizing, the host then sent the shocked one to another seat. But no sooner did the unsuspecting chap sit down than the chair collapsed under him. At the same time a blank cartridge was fired from a gun, scaring out whatever was left in the man. At 7 o’clock a complete dinner in every way was served, that being about the only part of the program that was not tempered with.

50 years ago, 1972

MATTOON – Mattoon High School’s National Forensic League chapter was named the state’s most improved chapter recently at the speech and debate organization’s annual dinner in suburban Dolton. Don Milburn, MHS senior, was named the top speaker in the state. Milburn collected the most points by a high school senior among the state’s 37 chapters. Mattoon speech and debate coach Larry Hart was presented the organization’s Diamond Award. A coach must have guided teams in NFL events for five years and his students earned 15,000 NFL points to merit the award. In addition, the MHS chapter had five Ruby Award winners. Bob Corn, Jeff Grant, Don Milburn, Joe Kabbes and Ed Wiley each had 500 or more NFL points to earn the status… MATTOON – Student Council members of Mattoon High School will represent MHS at both the Illinois Association of Student Councils in Chicago this week and at the National Association of Student Councils Conference in Arlington Heights in June. Those attending the Illinois conference this week include Victor Balasi, Ken Graber, Carol Byars Maureen Kujawski and LuAnn Gatewood. Attending the June conference will be Kathy Ingle and Jill Greathouse. Mrs. Pat Brown, Student Council adviser, will accompany both groups… MATTOON – The Mattoon League of Women Voters elected new officers and board members at their meeting Saturday at the Mattoon Holiday Inn. The new officers include Mrs. Carol Specht, president, and Mrs. Joan Wykis, first vice president. Board members elected include Mrs. Jill Armillas, Mrs. Judy Murphy and Mrs. Candy Degler.

25 years ago, 1997

CHARLESTON – School board members last night said they recognize the need to do something about student drug use but weren’t sure of the best way to go about it. The board hard a presentation about a possible random drug testing policy for high school athletes, then decided it wanted more input from coaches and administrators before taking action. Brian Braun, the school board’s attorney, said any drug testing policy the board might impose should follow provisions of a policy in the Vernonia, Ore., school district that was upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court. The court said there had to be evidence of drug use, other attempts to control the problem, parental input and strict handling of the tests. Acting Superintendent Jeannie Walters to schedule a meeting with coaches, administrators and board members to develop ways to address the problem… MATTOON – The Envirothon team at Oakland High School continued a winning tradition yesterday as it won the Coles County competition for the third year in a row. Two teams from Mattoon challenged Oakland in the competition held at Douglas-Hart Nature Preserve. Oakland won three of the five categories, claiming the top scores in pesticides, soils and wildlife categories. Mattoon Gold won in aquatics and forestry. Members of Oakland’s team are Layne Brown, Richard Clapp, Jeremy Hale, Darcy Duzan and Erin Miller. Oakland’s coach is Marijon Stites. The contest is sponsored by the Coles County Soil and Water Conservation District.

