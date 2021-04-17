Glancing Back for April 17

100 years ago,
April 17, 1921
50 years ago, 1971
MATTOON — Christi Branson and Kevin Elliott were named Miss and Mr. Central during the annual spring dance at Central Junior High School last night. Other contestants Linda Smith, Tina Basham, Teresa Lane and Jill Greathouse for Miss Central and Jim Burns, Terry Reel, Mike Busik and Matt Coverstone for Mr. Central. Earl Wilson presented trophies to the winning couple. Theme of the dance was "Sunshine, Lollipops and Rainbows." ... MATTOON — Francis Ada Robertson, age 3 years and 11 months, died of a fever and pneumonia on March 18, 1863. She was the first person buried in the Dodge Grove Cemetery. The little girl is buried about 80 feet northeast of the main entrance to the cemetery. Dodge Grove also is the location of the grave of an unknown Confederate soldier. The soldier, who died of smallpox, was one of about 1,000 prisoners on an Illinois Central Railroad train which stopped in Mattoon to unload sick and injured Confederate soldiers. The soldier died as he was being taken off the train. The soldier was being taken to the Cumberland Presbyterian Church at 14th and Broadway, which served as a hospital for several years during the Civil War.
25 years ago, 1996
MATTOON — People who provide day care in their Mattoon home need a special use permit from the city to comply with the zoning ordinance, a Mattoon woman was told yesterday. Dawn Spangler of Mattoon told the Mattoon City Council there are about 70 home day cares in Mattoon serving about 300 children. She said they are licensed and regulated by the state but are different from day care centers. City Attorney John Hefner told Spangler the city's zoning ordinance is different from state regulations. Spangler addressed the council during the public portion of the meeting. She sought answers to questions, and no action was taken... SULLIVAN — A Sullivan couple have not allowed blindness to stop them from opening a business. Duane and Dee Franklin, both of whom suffer from a form of diabetes that robbed them of their vision, have opened Center State Music just north of the square in Sullivan. Two friends are helping the Franklins place orders and mind the store that sells guitars, amplifiers, drums, accessories and T-shirts. Franklin and another instructor give guitar lessons at the store... CHICAGO — The Chicago Bulls already have the greatest player. And with victory No. 70, they now have the greatest season. Michael Jordan scored 22 points and the Bulls beat Milwaukee 86-80 to improve their record this season to 70-9. It broke the 1971-72 Los Angeles Lakers' record of 69 wins.