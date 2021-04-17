Glancing Back for April 17

MATTOON — People who provide day care in their Mattoon home need a special use permit from the city to comply with the zoning ordinance, a Mattoon woman was told yesterday. Dawn Spangler of Mattoon told the Mattoon City Council there are about 70 home day cares in Mattoon serving about 300 children. She said they are licensed and regulated by the state but are different from day care centers. City Attorney John Hefner told Spangler the city's zoning ordinance is different from state regulations. Spangler addressed the council during the public portion of the meeting. She sought answers to questions, and no action was taken... SULLIVAN — A Sullivan couple have not allowed blindness to stop them from opening a business. Duane and Dee Franklin, both of whom suffer from a form of diabetes that robbed them of their vision, have opened Center State Music just north of the square in Sullivan. Two friends are helping the Franklins place orders and mind the store that sells guitars, amplifiers, drums, accessories and T-shirts. Franklin and another instructor give guitar lessons at the store... CHICAGO — The Chicago Bulls already have the greatest player. And with victory No. 70, they now have the greatest season. Michael Jordan scored 22 points and the Bulls beat Milwaukee 86-80 to improve their record this season to 70-9. It broke the 1971-72 Los Angeles Lakers' record of 69 wins.