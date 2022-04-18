Glancing Back for April 18

100 years ago,

April 18, 1922

MATTOON – As yesterday was the last day for filing of objections to the repaving of Broadway Avenue from 14th Street to 19th Street, Attorney Clarence Hughes appeared in City Court objecting to the improvement. Hughes represented eight property owners in the 1400 block who objected to that block being included. Hughes filed a list of eight objections, but the entire list was overruled by Judge Craig. The eight objectors included Grant Bean, C.W. Harris, Daniel Sayre, O.B. Weber, Mrs. Anna Kizer, Charles B. Welch, Fred Harris and J.W. Harris… CHARLESTON – Beverly Gardens, for many years known as Urban Park, will open for the season next Sunday. The park will be under the management of F. Wright Sinsabaugh, a Coles County young man, who is the son of H.B. Sinsabaugh, formerly Coles County sheriff, but now operating a hotel in Robinson. The new management has cleaned up the grounds, repainted the buildings and installed new lighting in the pavilion, the interior of which has been beautifully redecorated in true garden style. It is the intention of the new management to operate a strictly moral, high class and orderly place for recreation of Coles County residents.

50 years ago, 1972

CHARLESTON – The Charleston League of Women Voters at tonight’s Charleston City Council meeting is expected to call for the council-manager form of government for the city. The council will formally discuss the proposal, which has been placed on the agenda. The chief characteristics of the council-manager form of city government is a small council, usually elected at-large, and a professionally trained city manager hired by the council and subject to dismissal by it. The city manager is not an elected position… MATTOON – The annual employer-employee banquet of the Mattoon High School work training classes was held last night at the Masonic Temple. Top awards presented were the Most Outstanding Student, presented to Wayne Moran, and Tom Jones, Diversified Education Student of the Year. Greg Price was honored for the Most Improvement Award. William Brandvold is sponsor of the Industrial Work Training program.

25 years ago, 1997

CHARLESTON – A jury yesterday apparently was convinced that a BB gun could be considered a dangerous weapon and convicted Jamal H. Carillo of the Dec. 23 armed robbery of Credit Union 1 in Charleston. To convict Carillo of armed robbery, the jury had to determine that he was armed with a dangerous weapon when he robbed the credit union. Otherwise, it could have convicted Carillo of the lesser offense of robbery, which would have meant probation was a possible sentence. Circuit Judge Ashton Waller scheduled sentencing for June 2, when Carillo faces a mandatory prison sentence of six to 30 years… CHARLESTON – A judge yesterday said a suspect being held on $50 million bond shouldn’t be treated differently than other jailed suspects, and refused to order that he be allowed to wear street clothes to a bond hearing today. Circuit Judge Ashton Waller disagreed with the attorney representing Lowell E. Kersey that a requirement that Kersey wear the jail-issued orange jumpsuit would harm the defendant’s case. Kersey faces drug trafficking and conspiracy charges that would bring a mandatory prison sentence if convicted. The $50 million bond is believed to be the highest ever in Coles County. It was imposed because of his assets and the amount of drugs allegedly involved, authorities said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0