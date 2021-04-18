Glancing Back for April 18

MATTOON — Two cool nights with freezing temperatures and a light snowfall that appeared when light broke on Sunday morning to have sheeted the earth evenly are the latest checks on vegetation in Coles County. It will take 24 hours to measure the extent of damage to garden and crops that had started. While the snow and ice appear to be a setback to the grass that is already strong and green, there is no reason to think the setback is more than temporary. The thermometer did not get below 28 degrees over the weekend despite the feeling that it was much colder... MATTOON — The Big Four Railroad management is calling attention to the appalling lack of business and the poor prospects. There were 21 idle caboose cars parked along the right-of-way Friday, including four that were newly painted. A carload of poultry, with steel poultry pens, went through Mattoon Friday afternoon. The birds were very lively and, as they were moved around the yard in the makeup of the outgoing train, they gave three cheers for Mattoon with a cock-o-doodle-doo for good measure... CHARLESTON — The first woman to be selected on a Coles County Circuit Court jury in the history of the county is Mrs. L.L. Findlay of Mattoon, wife of T.J. Findlay, an engineer on the Big Four Railroad. The presence of Mrs. Findlay sitting as a member of the petit jury came as a surprise when Judge Brewer called out the name of "L.L. Findlay" and received a response in a feminine voice. Mrs. Findlay stated she did not ask to be excused because she wished to serve.