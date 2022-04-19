Glancing Back for April 19: Bids for new Charleston fire station come in high

100 years ago,

April 19, 1922

MATTOON – If the will of the people as expressed at the polls at the aldermanic election yesterday is complied with, the Mattoon Clear Water Company will receive no franchise at the hands of the Mattoon City Council. The vote of the people was 1,035 in favor of granting the franchise and 1,537 against. In the aldermanic election, J.E. Boyle, Fifth Ward alderman, was the only one of seven retiring aldermen who will return to the council. Boyle, a Democrat, defeated independent Albert Smith, 237-210. Incumbent Republican O.B. Gwinn lost his bid for re-election by a 267-188 margin to Democrat Oscar Beard. Five aldermen did not seek re-election. Others elected were Republican W.A. Flowers, First Ward; Republican Charles F. Hogue, Second Ward; Independent J.M. Fishback, Third Ward; Republican William M. Paxton, Fourth Ward; and Democrat Clifford Crist, Sixth Ward… MATTOON – The judges of the bird house competition, under the supervision of Miss Blanche Gray, librarian, announced the winners of the contest. They awarded first place to boys having had manual arts training to Garland Breeze, son of Mr. and Mrs. C.D. Breeze, and honorable mention to Joseph Covalt, son of Mr. and Mrs. Sim Covalt. In the division for boys who have had no manual arts training, first place went to Mackie Abrams with Veazy Tracy awarded honorable mention. The prize won by Garland Breeze was an attractive bluebird house built on a log cabin idea… SHELBYVILLE – The case against Jesse Shellenbarger, Claude Morrison and Walter Shellenbarger, charged with owning, operating and having in possession a still for the purpose of manufacturing intoxicating alcoholic liquors, occupied the attention of Shelby County Circuit Court all day Monday and yesterday morning before going to the jury at noon yesterday. The jury returned a verdict at 2:30 o’clock, finding Shellenbarger guilty of owning a still and the others guilty of operating a still.

50 years ago, 1972

MATTOON – The Mattoon City Council last night approved pay raises of $30 per month for most city employees, effective May 1. Mayor Morgan Phipps said the raises applied to all employees except some part-time workers. He said those not receiving a raise include the health officer, treasurer, city attorney, various inspectors, crossing guards and the secretary of the zoning board. Also, elected officials will not receive a raise. The increases will cost the city an additional $46,400 annually, officials said… CHARLESTON – The Charleston City Council last night rejected bids submitted by three companies for work on the new fire station to be built near the city swimming pool. Clarin Howe, assistant architect for E.G. Lehman and Associates of Peoria, that his firm recommended the three bids be rejected because the bids pushed the total cost of construction to approximately $194,000. The estimate on the project was $164,000… CHARLESTON – A petition drive will be launched Monday in Charleston calling for a referendum on the question of whether or not Charleston should have a city manager. Spearheading the petition drive is the Charleston League of Women Voters. According to Ruth Dow, league president, if 401 registered voters sign the petition, a referendum must be held by the city. Mrs. Dow said the league completed a study in January 1971 of the council-manager form of government. On the basis of that study, the league is recommending that a city manager be employed.

25 years ago, 1997

CHARLESTON – Lowell E. Kelsey has a “substantial reason” to flee from drug charges and the financial capability to do so, justifying a high bond amount, Judge Ashton Waller ruled yesterday. The circuit judge agreed to lower Kelsey’s bond from $50 million to $30 million, an amount much higher than what Kelsey’s attorney had requested. In order to be released on bond, Kelsey would have to post 10 percent of the required bail, or $3 million. Kelsey, 43, of Mattoon and Orange Beach, Ala., allegedly led a large drug ring that brought about $1.5 million worth of cocaine and methamphetamines into Coles County in the past few years. Also yesterday, Kelsey pleaded innocent to charges in the 16-count indictment alleging he coordinated numerous sales of cocaine and methamphetamines. He is one of 10 people arrested in the case… CARBONDALE – The Journal Gazette/Times-Courier swept all seven blue ribbons in the small dailies division of the 1997 Southern Illinois Editorial Association Better Newspaper Contest. The Mattoon-Charleston newspapers won the overall General Excellence Award. The JG-TC also placed first in local news coverage, editorial page, layout, photography, advertising and sports. Staff Photographer Doug Lawhead also won first place in the Best Photograph individual judging category for his photo of the labor lockout at Trailmobile.

