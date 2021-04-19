Glancing Back for April 19

100 years ago,
April 19, 1921
INDIANAPOLIS — Jesse R. Reynolds, an engineer with the Big Four Railroad and a resident of Mattoon, met death about 7 o'clock this morning in an accident at Indianapolis when he fell into shallow waters of the White River. Reynolds, who had been serving as a fireman because of a slackening of business on the railroad, was on the engine of passenger train No. 9 with Engineer William Dalton. The locomotive had been backed out of the Morefield roundhouse and about halfway to Union Station when it was bumped by another train on the White River Bridge. The belief is that Reynolds was standing in the doorway of the cab and was knocked from the doorway and into the river which is only about three feet deep at that location... CHARLESTON — Harry I. Hannah of Mattoon has been appointed special prosecutor by Judge Walter Brewer of Coles County Circuit Court during the temporary incapacity of State's Attorney Fletcher, who has been confined to his home for the past two weeks. The appointment is necessary because of the grand jury which convened in Charleston on Monday. Hannah will serve only during the present term of the court or until such time as Mr. Fletcher is able to resume his duties.
50 years ago, 1971
CHARLESTON — A program to prevent shoplifting is being sponsored by the Charleston Chamber of Commerce after a recent survey showed that Charleston businesses lose almost $500,000 a year due to shoplifting. Business owners participating in the program have agreed to prosecute all offenders. Conviction of shoplifting bears a fine of up to $500 and possible jail or prison sentencing... ARCOLA — A decision on a site for a proposed swimming pool in Arcola probably will be reached at a meeting of the local pool committee this week. Jack Fishel, a committee member, said once a site is chosen an intensive fund-raising drive will get underway. More than $1,300 was raised for the proposed project during the Moms' and Dads' bazaar and dance week... MATTOON — Fred Roderick, son of Mr. and Mrs. Dick Roderick of Mattoon, is fulfilling a lifelong dream — that of becoming a jockey. Riding for Danny Shearer, Roderick is in New Mexico training for the Raton Futurity. He will ride Liberty Rocket at Raton. Roderick brought home a winner last November in the Latonia at Florence, Ky. An 18-year-old who attended Mattoon High School, Roderick attributes his success to the encouragement he received from a teacher, Mrs. Greathouse.
25 years ago, 1996
MATTOON — Home schooling has increased in East-Central Illinois since 1992, according to John McNary, regional superintendent of schools. In 1992, McNary said, the number of home schools in this seven-county region increased from 38 to 58 and from 61 students to 80 students. The number has remained steady, he said, with 60 home schools and 89 students for the current school year. McNary said the reason most often cited for parents home schooling their children is religion. Home schools, the regional superintendent said, are considered private schools... MATTOON — Two couples who married on the same day and served as witnesses to each other's wedding, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversaries tomorrow. A surprise dinner was held in their honor earlier this month. Everett and Geraldine Bolen Drummond of Gays and Hugh and Betty Wishart Wright were married in a double wedding ceremony April 20, 1946, by the Rev. Delmar Talley at a church parsonage in Sullivan. They served as witnesses to each other's ceremony... ST. ELMO — Hillary Combs and Lindsay Hilligoss both pitched no-hitters in Stewardson-Strasburg's National Trail Conference doubleheader sweep of St. Elmo. The Comets won 16-0 and 11-0 in 10-run rule romps. Combs won the first game, a contest that went just three innings. She struck out two and walked none. Hilligoss hurled four innings in the nightcap, fanning 10 and allowing two walks.