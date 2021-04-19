Glancing Back for April 19

INDIANAPOLIS — Jesse R. Reynolds, an engineer with the Big Four Railroad and a resident of Mattoon, met death about 7 o'clock this morning in an accident at Indianapolis when he fell into shallow waters of the White River. Reynolds, who had been serving as a fireman because of a slackening of business on the railroad, was on the engine of passenger train No. 9 with Engineer William Dalton. The locomotive had been backed out of the Morefield roundhouse and about halfway to Union Station when it was bumped by another train on the White River Bridge. The belief is that Reynolds was standing in the doorway of the cab and was knocked from the doorway and into the river which is only about three feet deep at that location... CHARLESTON — Harry I. Hannah of Mattoon has been appointed special prosecutor by Judge Walter Brewer of Coles County Circuit Court during the temporary incapacity of State's Attorney Fletcher, who has been confined to his home for the past two weeks. The appointment is necessary because of the grand jury which convened in Charleston on Monday. Hannah will serve only during the present term of the court or until such time as Mr. Fletcher is able to resume his duties.