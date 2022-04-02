Glancing Back for April 2: Charleston, Mattoon voters reelect mayors

CHARLESTON – Voters in Charleston and Mattoon returned incumbents to the mayor’s offices in municipal elections yesterday. Dan Cougill, who is Charleston’s fifth mayor since 1981, is the first mayor to be re-elected in Charleston in 16 years. In Mattoon, Mayor Wanda Ferguson won a second term by capturing 62 percent of the vote. Both Cougill and Ferguson said they were pleased with the votes of confidence by community residents… CHARLESTON – The city has three new commissioners, including the first woman elected to the Charleston City Council since the early 1980s. Marge Knoop, the only woman running for commissioner, was the top votegetter of eight candidates. Newcomers Larry Rennels and Bruce Scism, as well as incumbent John Winnett, also were elected. After receiving the most votes, Knoop also will serve as mayor pro tem…MATTOON – Three newcomers were elected to the Mattoon City Council in close voting yesterday. Newcomers Ed Neal, Lois Vonderheide and Bud Raboin all will join the council. Incumbent Gene Baker was the only incumbent re-elected. Two other incumbent commissioners – Hal Kottwitz and Bob McDowell – ran for mayor… MATTOON – About 80 Mattoon residents who live near the 1000 block of Annis Street attended the Mattoon City Council meeting last might to voice concerns about plans to apparently turn a home into a residence for several adults with developmental disabilities. Heritage Enterprises of Charleston recently purchased the home. Mattoon City Attorney said he believes plans to house several people would make the property a boarding house, which does not fit the zoning for that property.