Glancing Back for April 2

MATTOON — If the weather man doesn't allow it to rain, most members of the Mattoon Country Club will spend part of Sunday inspecting the new golf course and the work that has been done on the new clubhouse. Professional Jimmie Canavan has built new clay tees and placed sand boxes at each tee. Most of the fairway has been rolled and is in fair playing condition. Grass on the permanent greens is doing fine and has been mowed once. Temporary greens will be used for several weeks. On each tee box has been painted the number of the hole, length of the hole and par and bogey... CHARLESTON — The 11th annual athletic and oratorical meet, under auspices of the Eastern Illinois State Normal School Athletic Association, will be held on May 7. The great high school classic promises to be more largely attended than ever before. In 1920, when the meet championship was won by Urbana, 25 schools with more than 300 athletes were entered. In the past three medals were offered to the top finishers. This year, four medals will be presented in each event. Silver loving cups will be given to the individual scoring the most points and to the one scoring the next largest number of points... MATTOON — Mrs. Mary Lowe, widow of Civil War veteran James A. Lowe, has just been awarded a pension of $30 a month with back pay from the death of her husband a year ago, amounting to $360. Mrs. Lowe is 75 years of age. Mr. Lowe was a member of Company F, Fifth Regiment, Illinois Cavalry. The pension was complicated by the fact that the widow was the third wife of Mr. Lowe.