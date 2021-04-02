Glancing Back for April 2

100 years ago,
April 2, 1921
MATTOON — If the weather man doesn't allow it to rain, most members of the Mattoon Country Club will spend part of Sunday inspecting the new golf course and the work that has been done on the new clubhouse. Professional Jimmie Canavan has built new clay tees and placed sand boxes at each tee. Most of the fairway has been rolled and is in fair playing condition. Grass on the permanent greens is doing fine and has been mowed once. Temporary greens will be used for several weeks. On each tee box has been painted the number of the hole, length of the hole and par and bogey... CHARLESTON — The 11th annual athletic and oratorical meet, under auspices of the Eastern Illinois State Normal School Athletic Association, will be held on May 7. The great high school classic promises to be more largely attended than ever before. In 1920, when the meet championship was won by Urbana, 25 schools with more than 300 athletes were entered. In the past three medals were offered to the top finishers. This year, four medals will be presented in each event. Silver loving cups will be given to the individual scoring the most points and to the one scoring the next largest number of points... MATTOON — Mrs. Mary Lowe, widow of Civil War veteran James A. Lowe, has just been awarded a pension of $30 a month with back pay from the death of her husband a year ago, amounting to $360. Mrs. Lowe is 75 years of age. Mr. Lowe was a member of Company F, Fifth Regiment, Illinois Cavalry. The pension was complicated by the fact that the widow was the third wife of Mr. Lowe.
50 years ago, 1971
SULLIVAN— A jungle of Easter eggs is how one might describe the Lucy Ellen candy factory in Sullivan during the Easter season. Barbara Harshman, plant manager, recently said two and a-half million pounds of Easter candy was in various stages of production at Sullivan. Production of holiday specialty candy hit its peak this year when a two-million pound order was received from the S.S. Kresge Co., which has some 1,100 stores. Lucy Ellen went on a three-shift seven days a week schedule early in December to accommodate the large order. The plant, opened in Sullivan in 1931, employs 185 people... CHARLESTON — Marty Pattin, Charleston's gift to Major League Baseball, hopes to give himself a present next Tuesday when he observes his 28th birthday. The stocky right-hander, starting his third full season in the majors, will pitch the Milwaukee Brewers' season opener that day against the Twins in Minnesota. It marks the second time in his three seasons that he has been handed the opening day assignment. He pitched the Seattle Pilots' historic opener in 1969 and recorded a 4-3 victory over his old ex-teammates, the California Angels.
25 years ago, 1996
MATTOON— Eastern Illinois University and Lake Land College are on opposite ends of the range of student loan default rates, according to the U.S. Department of Education. On the list of Illinois schools' loan default rates, EIU's rate was 6.4 percent, well below the national average of 11.6 percent. The student loan default rate at Lake Land was 19.9 percent. The highest default rate in the state was 25.4 percent at John A. Logan College. Lake Land officials said they already have instituted some procedures to reduce the amount of money that some students may borrow... CHARLESTON — Fifty years ago, Bob and Bill Byrd opened Byrd's Cleaners on the South Fourth Street curve in Charleston, on the site of an old dairy farm. Fifty years later, Ron Woods operates the business and tries to continue the tradition as "a dedicated fabricare specialist." What began as a simple laundry shop 50 years ago, now is a full-service, tie-clasp to wingtip business. Woods said in addition to dry cleaning, the business does alterations, wedding dresses, shoe repair and shining, drapes and area rugs. Two years ago, Woods also opened a Byrd's in Mattoon.