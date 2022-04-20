Glancing Back for April 20: Complaining about Coles County roads nothing new

MATTOON – All winter long when asked the best road to Charleston, the average motorist would reply, “Neither; if you take one you will wish you had taken the other.” This is not true now, however, as one motorist who recently made the trip to the county seat says the south road is about 500 percent better than the north road. “There are bogs and mudholes galore on the (north) road, and any car that can pass over this abomination without loosening all the rivets in the frame is ‘some car.’ … CHARLESTON – The Charleston City Court is not to be abolished, according to the vote of the people on Tuesday. The vote stood 1,135 to abolish and 603 not to abolish. However, the margin did not meet the two-thirds of all votes cast, which would have required 1,202 votes to abolish, the court is therefore retained. In the aldermanic election, the following were chosen: William Mills, Republican, First Ward; A.R. Abbott, Republican, Second Ward; B.J. Corbin, Democrat, Third Ward; H.A. Carmichael, Democrat, Fourth Ward; and Alva Humphrey, Democrat, Fifth Ward… ASHMORE – A tri-county baseball league has been formed of Coles, Clark and Edgar counties. The six towns comprising the league are Ashmore, Oakland, Brocton, Westfield, Isabel and Kansas. The pennant winner is to receive $150, the second-best team is to receive $100 and the third-best team $50. Among the stipulations are that nothing but home players shall be used. Games are to be played on Sundays and holidays.