Glancing Back for April 20: Complaining about Coles County roads nothing new

100 years ago,
April 20, 1922
MATTOON – All winter long when asked the best road to Charleston, the average motorist would reply, “Neither; if you take one you will wish you had taken the other.” This is not true now, however, as one motorist who recently made the trip to the county seat says the south road is about 500 percent better than the north road. “There are bogs and mudholes galore on the (north) road, and any car that can pass over this abomination without loosening all the rivets in the frame is ‘some car.’ … CHARLESTON – The Charleston City Court is not to be abolished, according to the vote of the people on Tuesday. The vote stood 1,135 to abolish and 603 not to abolish. However, the margin did not meet the two-thirds of all votes cast, which would have required 1,202 votes to abolish, the court is therefore retained. In the aldermanic election, the following were chosen: William Mills, Republican, First Ward; A.R. Abbott, Republican, Second Ward; B.J. Corbin, Democrat, Third Ward; H.A. Carmichael, Democrat, Fourth Ward; and Alva Humphrey, Democrat, Fifth Ward… ASHMORE – A tri-county baseball league has been formed of Coles, Clark and Edgar counties. The six towns comprising the league are Ashmore, Oakland, Brocton, Westfield, Isabel and Kansas. The pennant winner is to receive $150, the second-best team is to receive $100 and the third-best team $50. Among the stipulations are that nothing but home players shall be used. Games are to be played on Sundays and holidays.
50 years ago, 1972
CHARLESTON – Taxpayers will have to fork out more than $4.8 million in bonds and interest payments to the First National Bank of Chicago for the new elementary school at Ashmore and four additions at Charleston High School. Charleston school district taxpayers will pay almost $1.9 million in interest payments to the bank. The other six bids all topped the $1.9 million figure. Construction bids will be opened on May 24 and bids awarded on May 31… MATTOON – Three guest speakers will discuss the “pros and cons of Lincoln Lake” at a forum on Monday at Trinity Episcopal Church in Mattoon. John Marlin, director of the Committee on the Embarras River; Leonard Durham, head of the life science division at Eastern Illinois University; and Mrs. Beverly Foote, a member of the Charleston League of Women Voters, will be the speakers. Mrs. Judy Murphy, a member of the Mattoon League of Women Voters, the forum sponsor, said this will be the first open meeting on Lincoln Lake to be held in Mattoon… MATTOON – A thunderstorm and rain showers last night and early today dumped 1.33 inches of rain on Mattoon. There was 1.24 inches of rain before midnight and another .09 of an inches early this morning. The total for the year up to midnight was 7.63 inches of rain in Mattoon, compared to 7.04 inches last year. This is the first time this year total precipitation this year has surpassed the mark for the same date last year.
25 years ago, 1997
Sunday. No paper.