Glancing Back for April 20

CHARLESTON — People in small towns and rural areas shouldn't think street gangs will never make it to their communities. That's because gangs can supply three social needs — affection, belonging and recognition — to youths who otherwise don't get them, according to Effingham County Sheriff Ron Meek. Meek said there are teens in East-Central Illinois communities who don't have a positive life, who are not good in school, are not involved and who "fall through the cracks." That's why people fall into gangs, Meek said... SULLIVAN — One Sullivan family is getting a kick out of tae kwan do martial arts training. Chris and Shirley Freese of Sullivan and their daughters, Christie Freese and Megan Gausepohl, both 8, all have been members of Newberry Tae Kwon Do USA since June 1993. The school is owned by Jeff and Tina Newberry of Mattoon. Mr. and Mrs. Freese wanted the girls to have some defense training and thought the best way to help them was for the parents to also take classes. As a family, the Freeses have advanced through 10 belt ranks and soon will test for the first-degree black belt... CHARLESTON — With help from friends and neighbors, the Crisis Pregnancy Center in Charleston has purchased the big blue Victorian house where it has been housed for the past 10 years. The house at 914 Monroe Ave. was owned by the Charleston Community Church, which provided the structure almost rent-free to CPC. Donations fell just short of the $45,000 goal, but the deed was handed over to the CPC organization.