Glancing Back for April 20

100 years ago,
April 20, 1921
MATTOON — George Kizer, the Democratic candidate for mayor of Mattoon, was elected over R.M. Utterback, the Republican nominee, by a majority of 1,766 votes. Kizer carried every ward but the Third. The men of the rock-ribbed Republican ward gave Kizer the majority, but the women managed to save the record of the Third Ward. A peculiar circumstance was the election of Samuel Boruff, the Democratic nominee for police magistrate, over current magistrate, Republican T.J. Alabaugh. Mr. Boruff did not want his name on the ballot but was elected by a majority of 221 votes. There was a well-directed effort against Judge Alabaugh by automobile drivers because of his record in the speed cop cases... MATTOON — Andrew Kirk, son of Mr. and Mrs. G.A. Kirk of Mattoon, played the part of a hero this morning when he rescued a little girl whose foot was caught in the 16th Street crossing of the Illinois Central Railroad. Kirk saw the girl whose foot was caught between the rail and a board of the sidewalk with train No. 205 approaching from a block away. He succeeded in pulling the child's foot from her shoe with the train almost upon them. Other than a severe fright, the child was unharmed.
50 years ago, 1971
CHARLESTON — City Hall will double in size as the result of a decision by the Charleston City Council last night to purchase for not more than $20,000, a building at 702 Jackson Ave., owned by Mr. and Mrs. J.B. VanBellehem. The building, which presently houses Van Bell Electric, is located just east of the current City Hall on Jackson. The mayor said one of the major benefits of enlarging City Hall would be to double the size of the council chambers. The present council chamber seats about 40 people... MATTOON — People who have been tardy about returning books to the Mattoon Public Library have two days of "forgiveness" this week. Mrs. Frances Ferguson, librarian, announced today that in observance of National Library Week, people with overdue books may return them Thursday and Friday without paying a fine. Mrs. Ferguson also announced that 51 new books have been added to the library shelves. They include "Golda Meir" by Ayres, "Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee" by Brown, "Lewis and Clark" by Cutright, "Wallflower at an Orgy" by Ephron, "Complete Poems of Emily Dickinson," "Hermitage Hospitality" by Helton, "Wartime Journal" by Lindbergh and "Boss" by Royko.
25 years ago, 1996
CHARLESTON — People in small towns and rural areas shouldn't think street gangs will never make it to their communities. That's because gangs can supply three social needs — affection, belonging and recognition — to youths who otherwise don't get them, according to Effingham County Sheriff Ron Meek. Meek said there are teens in East-Central Illinois communities who don't have a positive life, who are not good in school, are not involved and who "fall through the cracks." That's why people fall into gangs, Meek said... SULLIVAN — One Sullivan family is getting a kick out of tae kwan do martial arts training. Chris and Shirley Freese of Sullivan and their daughters, Christie Freese and Megan Gausepohl, both 8, all have been members of Newberry Tae Kwon Do USA since June 1993. The school is owned by Jeff and Tina Newberry of Mattoon. Mr. and Mrs. Freese wanted the girls to have some defense training and thought the best way to help them was for the parents to also take classes. As a family, the Freeses have advanced through 10 belt ranks and soon will test for the first-degree black belt... CHARLESTON — With help from friends and neighbors, the Crisis Pregnancy Center in Charleston has purchased the big blue Victorian house where it has been housed for the past 10 years. The house at 914 Monroe Ave. was owned by the Charleston Community Church, which provided the structure almost rent-free to CPC. Donations fell just short of the $45,000 goal, but the deed was handed over to the CPC organization.