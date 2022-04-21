Glancing Back for April 21: Hunters converge on Greenup for mushroom tournament

100 years ago,

April 21, 1922

MATTOON – Effective April 24, the Brown Shoe Company plant in Mattoon will begin turning out 360 pairs of shoes a day, according to orders received from the main office in St. Louis. Ralph C. Pollitt, superintendent of the Mattoon plant, said that means capacity of the plant will be doubled as 180 pairs of shoes have been produced daily since April 17, when the local plant began turning out complete shoes. While there remains a considerable amount of new machinery to be installed and additional workers hired, the expectation is to be turning out 600 pairs of shoes per day by June 1, according to Mr. Pollitt… MATTOON – Gerald G. Henton, 26, residing on a farm eight miles northwest of Mattoon with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. George W. Henton, accidentally shot and killed himself yesterday afternoon while hunting rabbits. Young Henton was hunting at the neighboring farm of his brother, John E. Henton, when he apparently stumbled in a flower bed. In falling, his .22 caliber rifle was jarred from his hands and fell in such a manner that it was discharged… MATTOON – Present indications are the American Express office in Mattoon will handle the largest shipment of strawberries from the Southern states it has ever taken care of, according to J.G. Hill of the local office. Shipments are arriving in Mattoon en route to Chicago and the East Coast at an average of 25 rail cars daily, which exceeds last year’s shipment by 10 cars a day. Shipments out of Mattoon reached a record Tuesday when four special trains were run to Chicago, made up entirely of berry cars. All of the berries now being handled through Mattoon are from Louisiana fields.

50 years ago, 1972

MATTOON – Approximately 250 people gathered last night in the Jefferson Junior High School cafeteria to pay tribute to retiring Mattoon High School Athletic Director Harry Gaines. Highlighting the honors bestowed upon the former MHS all-state footballer and University of Illinois track captain was the naming of the Mattoon High School football and track grounds Harry E. Gaines Field. Among the list of prominent people speaking were Harry Fitzhugh, executive director of the Illinois High School Association; Champaign Central basketball coach Lee Cabutti, representing the Big 12 Conference; Illinois track coach Bob Wright; Eastern Illinois University Athletic Director Tom Katsimpalis; and Lake Land College Athletic Director Bob Orr… CHARLESTON – Several members of the Wabash Valley Association will be in Washington May 15-17 to urge Congress to approve $2 million included in President Nixon’s budget for construction of Lincoln Lake. Ferrel Atkins, area vice president of the WVA, said the group also will testify on behalf of several Indiana water projects. Atkins called for a large number of statements in support of the massive lake project planned for the Coles-Cumberland county line. Atkins noted that Lincoln Lake opponents have been vocal in recent months. The WVA group plans to attend the appropriations hearings of both the House and Senate on May 16… MATTOON – Foster Poe of Mattoon earned the third-highest suggestion reward in the 25-year history of the General Electric Co.’s Mattoon light plant for his labor-saving idea. For his suggestion, Poe received a check for $1,838 from Robert Wright, the plant manager, and Ron “Red” Cole, foreman.

25 years ago, 1997

CHARLESTON – Development around Lake Charleston could threaten the lake and the public water supply, and should be done carefully, two city water plant employees said Saturday. Both Alan Alford and Mark Donnelly said the best way to protect Charleston’s water is to make sure it is in good condition before it enters the plant. The two men’s presentation was sponsored by the Coles County League of Women Voters as the organization’s annual Earth Week event. Alford mentioned the collapse of the spillway in 1985 and severe shoreline erosion in 1993. Now, he said, potential development around the lake need watching and should be done in a way that doesn’t threaten the water supply… GREENUP – Nearly 200 people turned out Saturday for the first Greenup Mushroom Hunting Tournament. For $15, participants scoured over 175 acres just outside of town in search of a fungus. Dave Dust, the tournament organizer, said in addition to East-Central Illinois mushroom hunters, people came from Ohio, Indiana, Missouri, California and Georgia. And there were people from 50 Illinois communities. “We’ve got people from Chicago to Cairo,” he said. Jerry Warner of Charleston found 47 mushrooms, the most of any participant. Kevin Richardson of Martinsville was second and a Morris, Ill., man placed third. The mushroom hunters found a total of more than 1,700 mushrooms. All of Saturday’s hunters got to keep their mushroom finds.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0