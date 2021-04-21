Glancing Back for April 21

100 years ago,
April 21, 1921
CHARLESTON — John Kershaw, a fireman, is dead and W.N. Steele, engineer, and William T. Holmes, brakeman, all employees of the Clover Leaf Railroad, are seriously injured as the result of a train wreck which occurred Tuesday afternoon in Montgomery County. Fireman Kershaw died after the engine and 12 cars of a westbound freight train plunged down a 20-foot embankment when the rear wheels of the locomotive left the rails. Engineer Steele was painfully scalded and Brakeman Holmes was badly bruised. Kershaw is a native of Montgomery County. His brother-in-law, Ferris Dunn, is the undertaker for Donnelson in that county. He was called to take charge of the body, not knowing at the time that it was his relative who had been killed... CHARLESTON — The Democrats of Charleston elected their candidate, Charles Dunn, for mayor at the city election this week. He defeated Republican opponent C.C. Digby by a majority of 126 votes. It was one of the warmest political contests fought in Charleston in recent years. N.D. Moore, Democrat, was elected city clerk while Democrat H.J. Ikerd was elected city treasurer.
50 years ago, 1971
MATTOON — The Mattoon City Council last night voted to file a city traffic safety study that among other things calls for a new Charleston Avenue bridge. The 51-page study prepared by Crawford, Murphy and Tilly, consulting engineers, said the need for a new bridge at Charleston Avenue and the Illinois Central Railroad tracks is Mattoon's "most outstanding problem." Mayor Morgan Phipps noted that this project was soundly defeated in a bond referendum a few years ago... MATTOON — Kevin Elliott and Christi Branson were named Mr. and Miss Central at the annual spring dance at Central Junior High School. Named to the court were Jill Greathouse, Linda Smith, Tina Basham, Teresa Lane, Matt Coverstone, Jim Burns, Terry Reel and Mike Busk. Earl Wilson presented trophies to the royalty... CHARLESTON — Neil Diamond, composer, arranger and singer, will present a concert Friday at Eastern Illinois University's Lantz Gym. Tickets, priced at $4, are on sale at the University Union. Among his hits are "You Got to Me," "Kentucky Woman," "Brother Love's Traveling Salvation Show," "Sweet Caroline," "Solitary Man" and "Holly Holy."