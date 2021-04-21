Glancing Back for April 21

CHARLESTON — John Kershaw, a fireman, is dead and W.N. Steele, engineer, and William T. Holmes, brakeman, all employees of the Clover Leaf Railroad, are seriously injured as the result of a train wreck which occurred Tuesday afternoon in Montgomery County. Fireman Kershaw died after the engine and 12 cars of a westbound freight train plunged down a 20-foot embankment when the rear wheels of the locomotive left the rails. Engineer Steele was painfully scalded and Brakeman Holmes was badly bruised. Kershaw is a native of Montgomery County. His brother-in-law, Ferris Dunn, is the undertaker for Donnelson in that county. He was called to take charge of the body, not knowing at the time that it was his relative who had been killed... CHARLESTON — The Democrats of Charleston elected their candidate, Charles Dunn, for mayor at the city election this week. He defeated Republican opponent C.C. Digby by a majority of 126 votes. It was one of the warmest political contests fought in Charleston in recent years. N.D. Moore, Democrat, was elected city clerk while Democrat H.J. Ikerd was elected city treasurer.