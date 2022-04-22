Glancing Back for April 22: Weaver lone Republican considering 1998 run for Congress

100 years ago,

April 22, 1922

CHARLESTON – Bids for the improvement of the Charleston High School building were opened yesterday by the school board, but it was necessary to reject all bids when it was found that the figures for construction of the building were too high. It will be necessary for the board to re-establish bids to be opened later. The bids were Home Builders of Charleston, $61,350; Mitchell and Sons of Charleston, $57,500; and Kirchner Construction of Kansas, $54,537. It was stated the plans will be revised to allow for lower bids to be submitted. Bids submitted yesterday were for erection of the building, and did not include plumbing, heating, wiring, hardware, etc. ... MATTOON – With ideal weather promised for Sunday and both teams in good shape, the opening game of the baseball season for Mattoon will get underway at 3 o’clock at Peterson Park when the Pana Blues and the Mattoon Boosters lock horns. Manager Gullion has announced his opening day lineup as follows: E. Gullion, pitcher; Kintner, catcher; Bird, first base; Moberly, second base; Hennings, shortstop; R. Gullion, third base; Spurgeon, left field; Young, center field; and Warren, right field.

50 years ago, 1972

MATTOON – John J. McCarthy Jr. of Charleston, who practices law in Mattoon, has announced he will accept the Democratic nomination for state’s attorney of Coles County. McCarthy received the largest number of write-in votes for state’s attorney in last month’s Democratic primary. McCarthy will run against Republican incumbent L. Stanton Dotson, who defeated McCarthy in the 1968 election. McCarthy is a Charleston native who graduated from Eastern Illinois University in 1947 and received a law degree from Chicago-Kent College of Law in 1949. A former Air Force captain, McCarthy served during World War II and the Korean Conflict, serving until 1968… CHARLESTON – Petitions opposing the Vietnam War were signed at Eastern Illinois University while an anti-war protest turned into a sit-in at the University of Illinois yesterday. EIU students gathered approximately 1,500 signatures on petitions that were part of an anti-war program on campus. Student leaders had called for a boycott of classes, but attendance in most classes appeared near normal. A student protest in Champaign flared into a skirmish with police before subsiding into a quiet sit-in. Ten students and three Champaign police officers were slightly injured when some 300 anti-wat demonstrators left the UI campus and marched into Champaign.

25 years ago, 1997

MATTOON – State Rep. Mike Weaver of Ashmore appears to be the only Republican elected official still considering a 1998 run for U.S. Congress. State Rep. Duane Noland of Blue Mound announced over the weekend that he will not seek the Republican nomination. Noland said he would support a Weaver candidacy. Weaver said he probably will not make a formal announcement until after the spring legislative session. U.S. Rep. Glenn Poshard, a Marion Democrat, has said he will not seek re-election next year… CHARLESTON – Eastern Illinois University’s Board of Trustees will have a new leader as it begins its second year of existence. Susan Gilpin of Park Ridge was chosen to replace Dr. Mack Hollowell of Charleston as chair of the board which was formed last year after the dissolution of the previous Board of Governors of State Universities. Carl Koerner of Effingham was named vice chairman and Nate Anderson of East St. Louis was named secretary. Tom Johnson of Rockford, outgoing secretary, thanked Hollowell for getting the board through the transition from the BGU “with grace.” Hollowell is the only member of the EIU board who served on the BGU… MATTOON – Barbara Thomas, senior account manager for Consolidated Communications Telecomm Services, was among 71 employees named winners of the company’s 1996 Pinnacle Award for outstanding sales achievement. Thomas received the coveted honor at a recent black-tie banquet in Phoenix, Ariz., hosted by Richard A. Lumpkin, chairman of the CCI board. Thomas has been employed with Consolidated since 1976, and is a five-time winner of the Pinnacle Award. She resides in Charleston.

