Glancing Back for April 22

CHARLESTON — Dr. W.C. Bisson of Charleston was elected chairman of the Coles County Board of Supervisors this afternoon over Thomas Ferguson of Paradise Township. The vote was 9-8 with Bisson and Ferguson declining to vote. Alexander of Pleasant Grove, who had been holding back his vote, finally decided to go over to the East Side, voting for Bisson on the roll call... MATTOON — Manager Crum is arranging the details for the opening baseball game of the season on Sunday with a great deal of care. Charleston has a surprise to spring in a specially strong battery, according to "confidential" reports. This report says Dixie McArthur will be the Charleston pitcher. McArthur used to be with the Pittsburgh Pirates. McArthur and Crum have played on opposite sides before in hotly contested games. More confidential dope is that Hamilton will catch for McArthur. Kistner will catch for Crum, but the other positions are still open. Mayor-elect Kizer will pitch the first ball... NEOGA — While the recent cold snap has almost put an end to the fruit crop in this vicinity, it has failed to check the activities of the good old hen which in this case lays the golden egg, figuratively speaking. Four train carloads, or $20,000 worth, of eggs have been shipped out of Neoga over the past two weeks. While the hen cackles for herself, her merits are worth mentioning.