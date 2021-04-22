Glancing Back for April 22

100 years ago,
April 22, 1921
CHARLESTON — Dr. W.C. Bisson of Charleston was elected chairman of the Coles County Board of Supervisors this afternoon over Thomas Ferguson of Paradise Township. The vote was 9-8 with Bisson and Ferguson declining to vote. Alexander of Pleasant Grove, who had been holding back his vote, finally decided to go over to the East Side, voting for Bisson on the roll call... MATTOON — Manager Crum is arranging the details for the opening baseball game of the season on Sunday with a great deal of care. Charleston has a surprise to spring in a specially strong battery, according to "confidential" reports. This report says Dixie McArthur will be the Charleston pitcher. McArthur used to be with the Pittsburgh Pirates. McArthur and Crum have played on opposite sides before in hotly contested games. More confidential dope is that Hamilton will catch for McArthur. Kistner will catch for Crum, but the other positions are still open. Mayor-elect Kizer will pitch the first ball... NEOGA — While the recent cold snap has almost put an end to the fruit crop in this vicinity, it has failed to check the activities of the good old hen which in this case lays the golden egg, figuratively speaking. Four train carloads, or $20,000 worth, of eggs have been shipped out of Neoga over the past two weeks. While the hen cackles for herself, her merits are worth mentioning.
50 years ago, 1971
MATTOON — The City of Mattoon now is refusing to approve new sewer hookups of any kind, including those for new homes. Dean Van Wie, water and sewer superintendent, said the policy, which is required under an order by the Illinois Pollution Control Board, became effective Tuesday. The pollution board on April 14 ordered the city shall not permit the connection of any new sewers or sources of waste until Mattoon complies with new state antipollution standards... CHARLESTON — Lincoln Reservoir took another step towards construction yesterday when Gov. Richard Ogilvie called for legislation permitting the state conservation department to negotiate final land purchase contracts with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the project. The $40 million project is expected to make 6,000 additional acres of recreation available while also reducing flooding on the Embarras River and generate substantial economic benefits to the Coles and Cumberland counties area... MATTOON — Several Mattoon service stations are in the midst of a price war today with prices running as low as 33.9 cents a gallon for regular. Some brands were as low as 30.9 cents a gallon. No one took credit (or blame) for starting the local price war. An employee of Saunders Standard Station exclaimed: "I have no idea what caused it. I came back off vacation and we were having one."
25 years ago, 1996
MATTOON — The eighth Grocers Fight Cancer Day on Saturday raised $8,500 for the American Cancer Society. Walker's Superfoods contributed about $6,100 from a percentage of its sales at its three Charleston and Mattoon stores. An additional $2,200 to $2,500 was raised through tips Walker's customers gave to celebrity baggers and from related events such as selling grilled hamburgers outside the stores. The Walker's stores now have contributed more than $50,000 to the cancer society in the eight years of the cancer day promotion... MATTOON — A family of four with gross income of $49,000 in 1995 paid about $1,663 in interest on the national debt debt that year, an analysis by U.S. Rep. Glenn Poshard's office says. The family paid $10,878 in federal taxes in 1995, assuming the family used the standard deduction. The biggest chunk of the tax dollars went to Social Security, about $2,404 for the family with $49,000 income. Foreign aid accounts for about $55 for this hypothetical family, or about one-half of 1 percent.