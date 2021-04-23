Glancing Back for April 23

MATTOON — A trainload with 87 solid cars of bananas passed through Mattoon on the Illinois Central rail lines yesterday, coming from New Orleans to Chicago. More than a thousand carloads of strawberries have been received in Mattoon for transfer to the Big Four Railroad in the month of April. Illinois Central freight No. 250 from Peoria had an Armour & Co. refrigerator car loaded with meat for Detroit. As the train was pulling out of Pekin, the crew noticed that someone was throwing packages out of the car. The train was stopped at once and the crew and watchman tried to locate the generous person who was tossing the packages. The man made his escape and the packages were reloaded... URBANA — Every county in the state is represented in the student body of the University of Illinois. Seventy-nine of those enrolled come from Coles County. Enrollment from area counties include Champaign 983, Clark 41, Cumberland 21, Douglas 49, Edgar 49, Effingham 21, Moultrie 25 and Shelby 30. The smallest representative is that of Pope County, which has but one. The largest is Cook, with 1,934.