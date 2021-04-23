Glancing Back for April 23

100 years ago,
April 23, 1921
MATTOON — A trainload with 87 solid cars of bananas passed through Mattoon on the Illinois Central rail lines yesterday, coming from New Orleans to Chicago. More than a thousand carloads of strawberries have been received in Mattoon for transfer to the Big Four Railroad in the month of April. Illinois Central freight No. 250 from Peoria had an Armour & Co. refrigerator car loaded with meat for Detroit. As the train was pulling out of Pekin, the crew noticed that someone was throwing packages out of the car. The train was stopped at once and the crew and watchman tried to locate the generous person who was tossing the packages. The man made his escape and the packages were reloaded... URBANA — Every county in the state is represented in the student body of the University of Illinois. Seventy-nine of those enrolled come from Coles County. Enrollment from area counties include Champaign 983, Clark 41, Cumberland 21, Douglas 49, Edgar 49, Effingham 21, Moultrie 25 and Shelby 30. The smallest representative is that of Pope County, which has but one. The largest is Cook, with 1,934.
50 years ago, 1971
MATTOON — Several major announcements concerning the proposed area hospital, including a site for the facility, will be made about May 1. This was revealed by Ralph G. Glenn, a member of the hospital board, at a meeting last night of the Charleston-Mattoon Area Planning Council in the Burgess-Osborne Auditorium. The site for the hospital — which has been named the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center — is expected to be somewhere between Mattoon and Charleston, possibly near the Coles County Airport... CHARLESTON — Several local students at Eastern Illinois University received awards for achievement and service at the School of Business awards banquet yesterday evening. More than 1,200 students at EIU are majoring in business. Mrs. Ann Kramer, senior from Mattoon, was named outstanding graduate of business teacher education for the year by Pi Omega Pi honor society. The National Business Education Award for promise in the field of business education went to Janice Louthan of Neoga. Thomas Rincker of Stewardson was a winner of the Simmons Memorial Award. The Phi Beta Lambda Service Award was presented to Suzanne Hawkins of Kansas.
25 years ago, 1996
MATTOON — A Mattoon City Council room full of unhappy home day care providers heard last night that the city zoning ordinance requires a special use permit even if they watch only one child. Most, if not all, of the providers had no idea they were violating a city ordinance until last week's City Council meeting. Mayor Wanda Ferguson said after last night's meeting officials will consider changing the ordinance but day care providers need a representative to request the change. Estimates are that costs related to a special use permit would be about $200... CHARLESTON — A fire at Eastern Illinois University's power plant Sunday morning resulted in more than $30,000 in damage. Cause of the fire still is under investigation, Charleston Fire Chief Tom Watson said. Firefighters were called about 11 a.m. to a garage area at the plant where air scrubbers and boxes were burning. Computers on the second floor of the building suffered some smoke damage, which could raise the damage total, Watson said... MATTOON — Jalee Cox, Lake Land College business instructor, has received the Eastern Illinois Business Education Teacher/Administration Award. Cox teaches office technology computer courses and advises business transfer students. A native of Sullivan, Cox also has served the Lake Land Faculty Association as president, vice president, treasurer and chief negotiator. She resides in Charleston with her husband Paul.