Glancing Back for April 24: Mattoon trashman sends poem to President Nixon

April 24, 1922

CHARLESTON – James Ryan, a department head at the Brown Shoe Co. plant in Charleston, and Mrs. Ryan, also employed at the plant, had a narrow escape from serious injury Saturday when the Ford car in which they were riding was struck by the Sixth Street northbound street car at the mouth of the alley at the south entrance of the Courier building. The street car struck the auto with sufficient force to shove the machine about 50 feet. When motorman William Abernathy brought the street car to a stop, it was found that Mrs. Ryan had been thrown from the auto and lying next to the tracks with the street car’s wheels touching her body and her dress caught between the wheels and the track. She suffered an ugly cut near the right ear and was bruised about the neck and face. Mr. Ryan had a broken left collar bone and also was badly bruised… MATTOON – Following an agreement reached late Saturday afternoon between City Attorney Hannah and the eight objectors to the proposed improvement of Broadway in the 1400 block, represented by attorney Clarence W. Hughes, the assessment against the property owners was reduced by $2 a front foot of the property on the venue. Those property owners are Grant Bean, C.W. Harris, Daniel Sayer, O.B. Weber, Mrs. Anna Kizer, Charles T. Welch, Fred Harris and J.W. Harris. The assessment now is $10.50 a front foot instead of $12.50. A reduction of $250 was granted the Big Four Railroad, which will pay $987.19, rather than $1,237.19. The city will pay the difference… MATTOON – After Pana broke a scoreless game with a single run in the top of the eighth the Mattoon Boosters tallied three in the bottom of the inning. When the dust cleared, the Boosters defeated the Pana Blues in the first game of the baseball season 3-1. Pana managed just one base hit against Manager-pitcher Ed Gullion. Shortstop Hennings single in the eighth scored two Mattoon runners for the margin of victory.

50 years ago, 1972

CHARLESTON – Seventeen paintings by 67-year-old Jennie Cell, a primitive artist from Charleston, are now on display in the Smithsonian Institution’s National Gallery of Fine Art in Washington, D.C. Two of Miss Cell’s paintings will remain permanently on display in the gallery. Recently, Miss Cell was in Washington to attend a reception in her honor held in the National Gallery. The airplane trip was a first for Miss Cell. Miss Cell’s career in art began in a small farmhouse in Hutton Township. Miss Cell’s formal education totaled less than two years… MATTOON – J.G. Peoples of Mattoon, a self-employed trashman, believes he can earn a high school diploma. He also believes that a country that can offer a working man with an opportunity to get an education should be loved. Peoples is attending classes at night at the Mattoon Area Educational Extension Center. He wants to learn enough to enable him to pass the General Educational Development, or GED, test. He recently wrote a poem to President Nixon about the beauty of America as seen through the eyes of a trashman. On April 5, Peoples received a letter from the president who thanked him for sharing his poetry and thanked Peoples “for the friendship which prompted you to write.”... MATTOON – Craig Virgin of Lebanon set two meet records to highlight performances Saturday at the Mattoon Track and Field Carnival. Virgin, called by some the best high school distance runner in America, won the two-mile in 9:14.2, breaking the old record of 9:33.1, set by Dave Berg of Stephen Decatur last year. Virgin came back later in the day to win the mile run in 4:15.5. That time eclipsed the 4:27.7 also set by Berg a year ago.

25 years ago, 1997

MATTOON – Coles County residents should be able to start making 911 calls in about a week. If the remaining testing goes well, the 911 system will be operational on May 5, Director Jack Abrams told the county board yesterday. Abrams admitted the plan was to have the system ready sooner, but said they have experienced some technical issues during testing, “which is the purpose of testing.” Board Chairman Rex Roberts noted that it has been four years to the month that county voters approved financing a 911 system with a $1.95 surcharge on their telephone bills… CHARLESTON – Area children can clean out their rooms and make some money at the Kids Garage Sale sponsored by the Charleston Recreation Department. The sale is open to children ages 6 through 12, and they must be accompanied by an adult. Children can bring old toys, cassettes, games, jewelry, etc. Everyone gets table space to buy, sell and trade. There is a $5 fee per child. The kids garage sale is 9-11 a.m. Saturday in the Charleston High School cafeteria… WESTFIELD – Amanda Zachary, 13, of Westfield was crowned Miss Illinois National Teenager in recent competition in Springfield. She was crowned in the junior division. Amanda was one of 21 girls selected for the pageant from thousands of entries. The state and national competition is based on academic achievement, community activities and volunteer work. The entrants also are interviewed by judges, have a formalwear competition and a talent show. Amanda placed second in that event, dinging “The Rose.” She is the daughter of Lora and Arkie Davis of Westfield and Tom and Andi Zachary of Jacksonville, Fla.

