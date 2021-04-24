Glancing Back for April 24

MATTOON — The Coles County 708 Board voted 3-0 with one abstention yesterday to "suggest" that the Coles County Mental Health Clinic remain on the west side of the county. The county Mental Health Association is considering moving the clinic to a building near the west edge of Charleston on Illinois Route 16. The association voted last week to ask the 708 board to review its proposed three-year contract at the new facility and give its opinion. Miss Pat Walker, chairman of the 708 board, said board members believe that since most of the clinic's patients come from the west side, it should be located on the west side... MATTOON — The fourth grade students at Lincoln School recently wrote on the subject of pet peeves. Maria Childress said her mom's pet peeve is that "every time she cleans up things she'll go in the other room and come back and there's my big brother. He has it out again." Janice Wilson's pet peeve is "when my little brother bugs me to play school or house with him. Another is when my sister beats me up." And John Pugh wrote, "When my father lays his tools around, it makes Mother mad and then her face turns red. Then she picks up his tools and puts them away." ... EDWARDSVILLE — Denny Throneburg, deadeye southpaw shooting guard on Coach Jim Dudley's SIU-Edwardsville basketball team during the past season, finished 12th in the nation in free throw percentage, according to the National Collegiate Sports Services. Throneburg, a native of Westfield, who transferred to Edwardsville after a year at Lake Land College, made 105 of 124 chances at the foul line for a .847 percentage.