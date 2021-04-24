Glancing Back for April 24

100 years ago,
April 24, 1921
Sunday. No paper.
50 years ago, 1971
MATTOON — The Coles County 708 Board voted 3-0 with one abstention yesterday to "suggest" that the Coles County Mental Health Clinic remain on the west side of the county. The county Mental Health Association is considering moving the clinic to a building near the west edge of Charleston on Illinois Route 16. The association voted last week to ask the 708 board to review its proposed three-year contract at the new facility and give its opinion. Miss Pat Walker, chairman of the 708 board, said board members believe that since most of the clinic's patients come from the west side, it should be located on the west side... MATTOON — The fourth grade students at Lincoln School recently wrote on the subject of pet peeves. Maria Childress said her mom's pet peeve is that "every time she cleans up things she'll go in the other room and come back and there's my big brother. He has it out again." Janice Wilson's pet peeve is "when my little brother bugs me to play school or house with him. Another is when my sister beats me up." And John Pugh wrote, "When my father lays his tools around, it makes Mother mad and then her face turns red. Then she picks up his tools and puts them away." ... EDWARDSVILLE — Denny Throneburg, deadeye southpaw shooting guard on Coach Jim Dudley's SIU-Edwardsville basketball team during the past season, finished 12th in the nation in free throw percentage, according to the National Collegiate Sports Services. Throneburg, a native of Westfield, who transferred to Edwardsville after a year at Lake Land College, made 105 of 124 chances at the foul line for a .847 percentage.
25 years ago, 1996
CHARLESTON — There are 10 potentially fatal diseases that can be prevented by vaccinations, according to the Coles County Health Department. Tetanus kills three of every 10 people it strikes, and diphtheria kills one of 10 people who contract it. Other deadly but preventable diseases include pertussis, measles, mumps, German measles (rubella), polio, Hepatitis B, chicken pox and Type B meningitis. Health department officials said by the time toddlers are 2 years old they should be fully vaccinated... CHARLESTON — The public's chance to question and comment on the state solid waste requirements will come next month. The Coles County Regional Planning and Development Commission has scheduled a series of public hearings on the draft plan for Coles and six area counties. The ultimate goal is to reduce landfill disposals. Hearings will be held May 8 in Shelby County, May 10 in Clark County, May 14 in Coles, Moultrie and Cumberland counties and on May 15 in Edgar County... TOLEDO — Dana Yocum tossed her second no-hitter of the year and Cumberland's bats exploded as the Lady Pirates topped Neoga 23-0. Yocum blanked Neoga with 12 strikeouts while issuing one walk in the game shortened to five innings by the 10-run rule. Heather Kemper led Cumberland with four hits while Yocum, Jalana Lewis, Tisha Fritts and Kelly Miller each had three hits.