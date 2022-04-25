Glancing Back for April 25: No Mattoon roadwork in state, federal plan

100 years ago,

April 25, 1922

MATTOON – There will be nothing doing on state or federal aid roads or any other sort of a road, so far as Gov. Small and the state highway department are concerned, between Effingham and Mattoon this year, or on the Big Four Trail, east or west of Mattoon. Highway Commissioner W.E. Dole and State Sen. John R. Hamilton called on Gov. Small and Col. Miller, head of the state highway department, and according to sources, although neither Sen. Hamilton nor Mr. Dole has seen fit to tender the information to this newspaper, both the governor and Mr. Miller stated in plain English that there would be nothing done on the Big Four Trail or the Effingham-Mattoon proposition this year… MATTOON – Arrangements for a fitting celebration of the centennial of Gen. U.S. Grant’s birth on April 27 in the schools of Mattoon have been completed. The plan provides for three committees from the local post of the Grand Army of the Republic to each visit three schools during the day. At each school the program will last about one hour and will include patriotic songs, recitations and essays on Grant, anecdotes about Grant and talks by members of the GAR as well as members of the Women’s Relief Corps… CHARLESTON – Miss Etta Nott, regent of the Sally Lincoln chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution in Charleston, received a special gavel from Mrs. Mary C. Lee, state DAR chaplain. The gavel is made of wood taken from the Springfield home of President and Mrs. Lincoln.

50 years ago, 1972

MATTOON – Lincoln Lake was described as both an “example of bureaucratic overkill” and a step toward “providing for future water needs” during an information forum sponsored by the Mattoon League of Women Voters last night. Approximately 50 people attended the event at Trinity Episcopal Church in Mattoon. Backing the lake project was Leonard Durham, a Charleston city commissioner and member of the life science departments at Eastern Illinois University. Appearing in opposition were John Marlin of Champaign, chairman of the Committee on the Embarras River, and Mrs. Beverly Foote of the Charleston League of Women Voters… MATTOON – A variety of tools valued at $1,580 were taken in a theft from Superior Equipment Manufacturing Co. in Mattoon, according to a report to police this morning. The theft occurred sometime after 3:30 p.m. Friday. Among items taken from a cabinet in the machine shop was a $900 drill. There was no forced entry to the building, police said. Entry to the cabinet was made by prying open the doors and breaking the hasp… CHARLESTON – There is a good possibility two Eastern Illinois University track athletes could be entered in the 1972 Olympics in Munich, Germany, this summer. John Craft, an EIU graduate on campus serving as a faculty assistant, is recognized as the top triple jumper in America and appears a certainty to represent the U.S. in the event. Panther dashman Sandy Osei-Agyeman, a sophomore from Ghana in Africa, has been invited by his country to compete in its Olympic trials.

25 years ago, 1997

MATTOON – Quality speakers and more follow-up with students and mentors were among the highlights of the fifth year of the program coordinated by the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce. The program matches Mattoon High School juniors and seniors with mentors who work in the community. Thirty-six students and 40 mentors participated this year, said Jennifer Fuller of the chamber. Part of the program involved three breakfast meetings with special speakers on such topics as applying for jobs and forecasting jobs of the future. In addition to the breakfast meetings, students and mentors spent a minimum of 16 hours together between November and April… MATTOON – Gene Creek and his Lake Land Lakers both rang up win No. 1,000 yesterday. But an old pal of Creek’s would not go down easily. The Lincolnland Loggers, coached by 28-year veteran Claude Kracik, rallied in the first game but lost 8-4, giving Creek his historic win. The only coach in Lake Land’s 29 years of a baseball program, Creek’s record stands at 1,000 wins and 476 losses, the same record as the program.

