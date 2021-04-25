Glancing Back for April 25

MATTOON — Big Four passenger train No. 9, westbound, struck and killed a little child near Gays about noon yesterday. The child was Ralph Eugene Jackson, 19 months old son of Mr. and Mrs. William T. Jackson, living a half-mile east of Gays near the crossing of the highway and the Big Four tracks. The child, according to the parents, was in the yard playing with a little sister and had wandered onto the railroad tracks unnoticed... MATTOON — Manager Crum's boys blanked Charleston 8-0 yesterday for the first game of the season. As many as 2,500 people watched the game at Peterson Park. A strong wind blew the fence down and a dense crowd watched the game without having paid for the privilege. Four players from out of town lined up with the Mattoon team, two from Indianapolis and two from Champaign. Crum was on the mound and limited the county seat team to four hits. Mattoon had eight hits off of Farley, the Charleston pitcher. Crum had two of the hits while rightfielder Rex Dawson, who has played in the Pacific Coast League, also had two safeties... CHARLESTON — Five Coles County high schools held a track and field meet Saturday on the Scharer Field Normal School grounds. Oakland's team carried away first place honors with 35 points and Mattoon was second with 31. Following were Lerna 24, Charleston 23 and the EI Normal High 13. Gilbert of Oakland was star performer of the meet, Gilbert won the javelin and the shot put while placing second in the discus.