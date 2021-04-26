Glancing Back for April 26

CHARLESTON — Beulah, 11-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Nelson Martin, living southeast of Charleston near Salisbury, died from injuries she received when thrown from a horse about 5:30 p.m. yesterday. Beulah had gone to the field to greet her father, who was quitting work for the day. She asked to ride one of the horses back to the house. After she mounted, the horse became frightened and ran, throwing her to the ground, causing severe head injuries. Funeral services and burial are to be held today at the Hurricane Church... NEOGA — Earl Young, F.M. Welshimer, L.K. Voris and C.A. Swengel of Neoga were in Toledo Friday to attend a meeting called by the citizens there who were working to get a township high school for Toledo, to give statistics from the Neoga Township High School. Yesterday, a second election was held, which resulted in a greater defeat for the high school proposition than when voted on the first time. Neoga has the only township high school in Cumberland County.