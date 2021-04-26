Glancing Back for April 26

100 years ago,
April 26, 1921
CHARLESTON — Beulah, 11-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Nelson Martin, living southeast of Charleston near Salisbury, died from injuries she received when thrown from a horse about 5:30 p.m. yesterday. Beulah had gone to the field to greet her father, who was quitting work for the day. She asked to ride one of the horses back to the house. After she mounted, the horse became frightened and ran, throwing her to the ground, causing severe head injuries. Funeral services and burial are to be held today at the Hurricane Church... NEOGA — Earl Young, F.M. Welshimer, L.K. Voris and C.A. Swengel of Neoga were in Toledo Friday to attend a meeting called by the citizens there who were working to get a township high school for Toledo, to give statistics from the Neoga Township High School. Yesterday, a second election was held, which resulted in a greater defeat for the high school proposition than when voted on the first time. Neoga has the only township high school in Cumberland County.
50 years ago, 1971
MATTOON — The Illinois Pollution Control Board decision concerning state-required improvements to the sewer system in Mattoon may mean higher sewer rates and higher taxes, along with an improved sewer system. The board also ordered that no new hookups be allowed to the city sewer system until the required improvements are made. Pollution Control Board Chairman David Currie, in the April 14 ruling, said Mattoon asked for a delay in meeting the state standards because city officials believed the state was not serious about its deadlines. "It is high time that people recognized the demand for law and order applies to polluters as well as to burglars." … MATTOON — State officeholders joined local Republicans at a party in honor of state Rep. William D. Cox, R-Charleston, Saturday night at the Mattoon Golf and Country Club. Gov. Richard Ogilvie, Secretary of State John W. Lewis Jr. and state Sen. Tom Merritt, R-Hoopeston, were among those attending the party. Rep. Cox and Mrs. Cox received numerous gifts during the cocktail dance. Cox is House minority whip and Coles County Republican chairman.
25 years ago, 1996
MATTOON — The Mattoon Tree Commission plans to recognize some of the oldest living trees in the city. The commission is organizing a contest to determine the oldest maple, oak, sweet gum, white pine and spruce tree in Mattoon. The age of the tree is determined by the circumference. Winners in each category will receive a special plaque as well as their names on the Mattoon Tree Commission Hall of Fame in the Peterson House, according to commission Chairwoman Gail Lumpkin... MATTOON — As part of Earth Week, the Lake Land College Alumni Association began its tree planting campaign yesterday. Mike Sullivan, Lake Land trustee and Alumni Association board member, planted the first tree. A Sullivan Brothers Crabapple seedling was anonymously donated in memory of Sullivan's brother, John, who died of cancer in 1994. The tree was grown from a seed taken from the Sullivan Brothers Crabapple that was planted on the U.S. Capitol grounds in memory of five brothers who were killed while serving in World War II.