Glancing Back for April 27

OAKLAND — The present outlook for a large acreage of broomcorn in Coles County this year is not considered to be good. A large amount of broomcorn is held by the growers and those who have sold have claimed that the crop for the past year has not been a profitable one. It is early to decide as to the planting of this crop, but there is not a hopeful spirit expressed by growers... MATTOON — Cal Crum, manager and pitcher for the Mattoon baseball team, finds that no bones were broken in his hand after he was hit by a pitch while batting Sunday in the game against Charleston. While the injury is mending, it is probable that one of the young pitchers, Fuller or Gullion, may be put in the box this Sunday when the two teams meet again. Charleston's prides will wear their new uniforms on that day and it is expected that 2,000 will see the contest on the home lot, north of the Big Four Railroad station. Mattoon won last Sunday's contest between the two Coles County squads by a final of 8-0... SHELBYVILLE — T.B. Shoaff of Shelbyville has received more than 25,000 bugs and butterflies collected by his uncle, Jacob T. Shoaff, who died in March at the age of 90 years. The specimens are neatly arranged in 60 glass-covered trays. For 30 years, the elder Shoaff was superintendent of the greenhouses at Glenwood Park in Peoria. The collection will probably be added to the state display at Springfield or at the University of Illinois.