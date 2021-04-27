Glancing Back for April 27

100 years ago,
April 27, 1921
OAKLAND — The present outlook for a large acreage of broomcorn in Coles County this year is not considered to be good. A large amount of broomcorn is held by the growers and those who have sold have claimed that the crop for the past year has not been a profitable one. It is early to decide as to the planting of this crop, but there is not a hopeful spirit expressed by growers... MATTOON — Cal Crum, manager and pitcher for the Mattoon baseball team, finds that no bones were broken in his hand after he was hit by a pitch while batting Sunday in the game against Charleston. While the injury is mending, it is probable that one of the young pitchers, Fuller or Gullion, may be put in the box this Sunday when the two teams meet again. Charleston's prides will wear their new uniforms on that day and it is expected that 2,000 will see the contest on the home lot, north of the Big Four Railroad station. Mattoon won last Sunday's contest between the two Coles County squads by a final of 8-0... SHELBYVILLE — T.B. Shoaff of Shelbyville has received more than 25,000 bugs and butterflies collected by his uncle, Jacob T. Shoaff, who died in March at the age of 90 years. The specimens are neatly arranged in 60 glass-covered trays. For 30 years, the elder Shoaff was superintendent of the greenhouses at Glenwood Park in Peoria. The collection will probably be added to the state display at Springfield or at the University of Illinois.
50 years ago, 1971
MATTOON — Plans have been completed for the Arbor Day program Friday at the new Lake Land College campus south of Mattoon. The program marks the culmination of the college's tree project, sponsored by the district's lay advisory group. The group solicited donations of trees and money for beautifying the campus. A total of 123 trees and more than $2,000 have been donated to the project, according to Stanley Nelson, committee chairman... NEOGA — Members of the Neoga Sportsmen's Club gathered at the quail holding pens Sunday to receive their yearly allotment of quail. The quail were taken to various farms in the area and released for breeding. Don Frizzell, club president, said the state quail farm at Mount Vernon distributes the birds to clubs throughout the state two weeks after they are hatched. Verne Lawrence of Neoga is the holding pen caretaker. About 800 quail were distributed in the county on Sunday.
25 years ago, 1996
MATTOON — Rental property owners were unanimous yesterday in their opposition to possible new city regulations. A Mattoon City Council committee is looking at developing new regulations to deal with substandard housing in the city. Among the options are annual inspections or inspections every time a property is rented. Rental property owners say the city has authority now to enforce building codes. The proposed regulations, they said, are a way for the city to raise money for a new level of bureaucracy and those funds will add to the rent charged to tenants. Rental property owners discussed forming an association to continue addressing common concerns... OAKLAND — Hiram Burchett finally has been honored with a Purple Heart for the wound he suffered in service to his country — in World War I. Burchett, who died in 1952, never received a Purple Heart even though he was shot in the arm by a machine gun in the Argonne Forest three weeks before the first world war ended in November 1918. His daughter, Dolly Hale of Oakland, decided she wanted her father to get the recognition he deserved. With the help of state Sen. Harry "Babe" Woodyard, R-Chrisman, she succeeded. Hale received the medal in the mail on April 15, concluding a two-year crusade.