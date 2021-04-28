Glancing Back for April 28

MATTOON — The Big Four Railroad YMCA campaign is well underway with Mattoon holding a big lead in new subscriptions. The table was filled yesterday at the workers lunch with enthusiastic boosters. The updated reported showed 12 applications for the Red team and 26 for the Blues. The report from associations on the Big Four system indicates Mattoon has 215, Cincinnati 76, Sharonville 30, Urbana 35, Brightwood 80 and no report from Bellefontaine... CHARLESTON — The 22nd annual commencement of the Eastern Illinois State Normal School begins today and ends on the evening of June 3, when members of the graduating class receive their diplomas. This evening the children of the training school present the musical operetta, "Hansel and Gretel," the affair to be held in the Lincoln Theater. On Friday evening there will be a choral concert in the assembly hall. On May 7, the track and field meet and oratorical contest are to be held. The junior class party in honor of the seniors will be May 23 at Pemberton Hall and Alumni Day is May 28. On the evening of May 29, President Lord will address the graduating class in the assembly hall on the topic of "Idols' Meat." The senior class play is May 31 and graduation exercises are June 3 with an address by J.L. McConaughy, president of Knox College.