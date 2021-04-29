Glancing Back for April 29

CHARLESTON — High winds that hit Coles County late Sunday morning caused widespread minor damage, but apparently led to only one major problem. Part of the roof of Baker Gymnasium at Charleston High School was blown off, but school officials said the damage shouldn't affect attendance. Throughout the Charleston-Mattoon area there were numerous reports of downed power lines, downed trees and other damage, said Tom Watson, Charleston fire chief and emergency services director. High winds also destroyed three of four shelters that locked-out Trailmobile workers had been using outside the plant. Some flooding of rural roads also was reported... MATTOON — Superintendent of Schools Richard Berg and his wife Judy won the grand prize at Saturday's Project Graduation benefit raffle. The Bergs will have their choice of either a 1996 Hyundai or $8,000 in cash. All 300 raffle tickets were sold, raising $30,000 for this year's Project Graduation party on May 31 at E.L. Kracker's in Charleston. Jane Mann of the Project Graduation committee, said it was nice that Berg, "someone who gives so much to the kids every day," won the drawing... OAKLAND — The Museum of Christian Heritage, the only museum dedicated to those who devoted their lives to Christianity, inducted four people into its National Christian Hall of Recognition yesterday. Inducted at the inaugural ceremony were the Rev. J.L. Golman, evangelist Billy Sunday, the Rev. Peter Cartwright and musician James Blackwood. Blackwood, a Tennessee resident who founded the Blackwood Quartet, is the only one of the four still alive and able to attend the ceremony.