Glancing Back for April 29

100 years ago
April 29, 1921
MATTOON — Chief Weaver and members of the Mattoon Fire Department have had a strenuous year. There have been a large number of fires, and many of them have called for hard work. "The past year has proven to be the most disastrous in the history of the local department," the chief's report says. The total fire loss for the year was $261,325, compared to $10,733 for the preceding year. The fire department responded to 104 alarms during the year. The most common cause was sparks from chimneys alighting on the roof, which happened 24 times... SPRINGFIELD — Women in Illinois were given full equality in voting this morning when Gov. Small signed the Buck bill. Effective at once, all women above the age of 21 can register, as do the male voters, and vote at the same ballot box as the men.
50 years ago, 1971
MATTOON — The Mattoon City Council has decided to file a court appeal of an Illinois Pollution Control Board order requiring the issuance of sewer bonds. City Commissioner George Wedel said the council authorized City Attorney Joseph Spitz to appeal the state order to the Fourth District Appellate Court in Springfield. The state pollution board ordered the city, without referendum, to issue enough bonds by July 15 to finance sewer improvements. The cost is estimated at $5.2 million to $5.5 million. Spitz said filing the appeal will not delay the board's order... DETROIT — The historic Wabash Cannonball makes its last run tomorrow. It will leave Detroit and go on to St. Louis. It is the last of the trains to carry the historic and legendary name. "She runs to Memphis, Mattoon and Mexico. She rolls through East St. Louis and she never does it slow," are lines from one version of the famous song that has been sung since the 1800s. The Cannonball is being eliminated tomorrow under the new nationwide Amtrak system.
25 years ago, 1996
CHARLESTON — High winds that hit Coles County late Sunday morning caused widespread minor damage, but apparently led to only one major problem. Part of the roof of Baker Gymnasium at Charleston High School was blown off, but school officials said the damage shouldn't affect attendance. Throughout the Charleston-Mattoon area there were numerous reports of downed power lines, downed trees and other damage, said Tom Watson, Charleston fire chief and emergency services director. High winds also destroyed three of four shelters that locked-out Trailmobile workers had been using outside the plant. Some flooding of rural roads also was reported... MATTOON — Superintendent of Schools Richard Berg and his wife Judy won the grand prize at Saturday's Project Graduation benefit raffle. The Bergs will have their choice of either a 1996 Hyundai or $8,000 in cash. All 300 raffle tickets were sold, raising $30,000 for this year's Project Graduation party on May 31 at E.L. Kracker's in Charleston. Jane Mann of the Project Graduation committee, said it was nice that Berg, "someone who gives so much to the kids every day," won the drawing... OAKLAND — The Museum of Christian Heritage, the only museum dedicated to those who devoted their lives to Christianity, inducted four people into its National Christian Hall of Recognition yesterday. Inducted at the inaugural ceremony were the Rev. J.L. Golman, evangelist Billy Sunday, the Rev. Peter Cartwright and musician James Blackwood. Blackwood, a Tennessee resident who founded the Blackwood Quartet, is the only one of the four still alive and able to attend the ceremony.