Glancing Back for April 3

100 years ago,

April 3, 1922

MATTOON – Mrs. E.C. Craig, president of the United Charities, said today that the work of the organization has been the heaviest during the last four months that it has known since it was organized three years ago. The demands made on United Charities during the past four months, if put into cash, would amount to about $1,300 for the first three months. Demands in the past month have not been quite as high, she said, but in the past week, the organization had 17 requests for assistance. She stated that they are seeing some new people in need of assistance. She said United Charities’ first goal is to take care of the children and keep them in school, if possible. A growing number of calls are for temporary need, families where the father has been placed temporarily out of work… MATTOON – A list of 98 property owners who will pay for the expense for the repaving of Broadway Avenue has been filed with the Mattoon city clerk’s office by Herb Farmington, supervisor of assessments. The assessments range from $50 to be paid by John and Richard Brown to $1,237.19 to be paid by the Big Four Railroad. Most assessments range from $210 to $$713.92…. MATTOON – Constable C.W. Robb will leave tomorrow evening on the Seminole Limited for Corinth, Miss., where he will join thousands of his Union Army comrades in the celebration of the 60th anniversary of the Battle of Shiloh, near Corinth. Mr. Robb was, as a sergeant first class, a member of the Ninth Indiana Infantry, Hazen’s Brigade, Maj. Gen. Nelson’s Division of Gen. Don Carlos Buell’s Army.

50 years ago, 1972

MATTOON – Voters in Mattoon approved the $1.6 million sewer bond issue Saturday by a lopsided 7-to-1 margin. The vote was 2,332 in favor to 309 against. Some 30 percent of eligible voters went to the polls. The percentage of those voting “yes” was 86.7. The question passed overwhelmingly in all seven Mattoon precincts. The general obligation bond approved by voters will furnish the city’s one-fourth share cost of upgrading the city’s sewer system. The remainder of the estimated $6 million total cost is expected to come from state and federal funds. The improvements are needed to meet new state standards… CHARLESTON – Dormitory living at Eastern Illinois University has not yet reached the point where men and women share the same rooms, but it has progressed to the point where the two sexes share cafeteria and lounge facilities. Co-ed residence halls are becoming more common on the nation’s college campuses. Co-ed dormitories at EIU are the Lincoln-Douglas-Stevenson complex, Taylor Hall and Carman Hall. The dormitories consist of two towers, one housing men and one housing women, with combined laundry, cafeteria, recreation and lounge facilities.

25 years ago, 1997

CHARLESTON – A number of Eastern Illinois University students built shelters on the library quad yesterday and spent the night there to raise money and awareness for the Coles County Habitat for Humanity chapter. About 30 students planned to spend last night in 15 cardboard boxes set up in a temporary “shantytown” for 24 hours ending at noon today. During the day, students stay at the Shantytown in shifts for class schedules. Other volunteers collect donations from other students, faculty and staff. They also distribute literature explaining the project. This is the third year for the student-sponsored event… CHARLESTON – He has been a member of the Charleston Police Department for less than a year, yet officer Chad Reed has been named Officer of the Year for 1996. The recipient of the award is voted on by members of Charleston’s Fraternal Order of Police. In the eight years the Officer of the Year has been named, this is the first time a rookie officer has been recognized. Doug Livingston, Fraternal Order of Police president, said Reed is a hard worker. Among Reed’s accomplishments, Livingston said, was solving a string of vandalism incidents last fall.

