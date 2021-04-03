Glancing Back for April 3

MATTOON — The end of an era moved a step closer today with the confirmation by Illinois Consolidated Telephone Co. that it will acquire Hindsboro Mutual Telephone Co. Organized in 1904, Hindsboro Mutual is the last manually operated mutual telephone company in Illinois. For its 267 customers, all local and long distance calls have been placed through an operator for 67 years. ICTC is planning to provide Hindsboro and Oakland customers with toll-free calling to Arcola, Ashmore and Charleston. Rural customers will have a maximum of four parties on a party line. The Village of Hindsboro has asked that the old switchboard and other relics of the old Hindsboro Mutual system be put on display in a Hindsboro museum...

MATTOON — The Mattoon City Council last night unanimously rejected a proposal to change 167 addresses in the city as part of the Coles County 911 emergency telephone project. The Council voted 4-0 to reject the proposal with Commissioner Mike Nichols abstaining. Nichols is one of the residents whose address would change. About half of the approximately 70 people attending last night's meeting opposed the proposed changes,.. MATTOON — Internet service, Caller ID and a variety of other services will be available this year through Consolidated Communications, Mattoon and Charleston leaders were told yesterday. Consolidated President Bob Currey said the changes are the result of a major federal communications law passed last year. The law generally deregulates the industry, allowing more competition for local phone service and permitting phone companies to expand into other areas, such as cable television. Consolidated recently purchased some small cable businesses in the Springfield area... CHARLESTON — Donica Fathauer of Charleston, who will be installed as the 1996-97 Illinois state president of Epsilon Sigma Alpha International, has recently returned from attending ESA's Leadership Conference in Fort Collins, Colo. Epsilon Sigma Alpha is a leadership and philanthropic organization dedicated to the threefold purpose of Education, Service and Association.