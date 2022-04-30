Glancing Back for April 30: Many Lincolns set to converge on Charleston in 1998

CHARLESTON – The Association of Lincoln Presenters will hold its national convention in Charleston in 1998. The membership, at this year’s convention in Gettysburg, Pa., last weekend, voted to have their fourth annual convention in Charleston next April. The Association of Lincoln Presenters includes 94 men who portray the 16th president in public performances. In addition, the membership includes 28 women who portray Mary Todd Lincoln, six who portray other presidents and first ladies, plus five who portray Stephen A. Douglas or aides to Lincoln. Included in the membership are two couples from the Charleston area – Mac and Dorothy McClerren and Joe and Vicki Woodard – who portray the Lincolns… MATTOON – More than 500 people are expected to participate in the Mattoon Employee Health and Fitness Day on May 14 at Peterson Park. A Charleston Employee Fitness Day also is scheduled May 9 at Morton Park. All area employers and their employees are invited to participate. In Mattoon, folks will walk from the Consolidated Communications building to Peterson Park on their lunch breaks. Upon arrival at the park, people can enjoy a lunch from Ponderosa restaurant of a grilled chicken sandwich and fresh vegetables for a small fee. In Charleston, participants can have a free low-fat sandwich provided by Subway… CHARLESTON – Nine Eastern Illinois University students were charged with underage drinking violations over the weekend. Seven underage women were arrested on various liquor ordinance violations at Ike’s Tavern. A male EIU student was arrested early Sunday morning in the 1800 block of Ninth Street while a female student was arrested early Sunday in the 600 block of Jackson Avenue. Both were arrested for possession of alcohol by a minor… CHARLESTON – “The Game of Charleston” is now available from Charleston Lions Club members. The game is similar to Monopoly, but with Charleston streets, businesses and other information. The game is priced at $17.95 and is available by calling Lions Club member John Feterl. The game also will be sold at the Lions Club’s Jonah Fish Fry at the Coles County fairgrounds on May 3. “The Game of Charleston” also is available at Mooney Motors and at The Bank of Charleston.