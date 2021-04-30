Glancing Back for April 30

100 years ago,
April 30, 1921
MATTOON — The new pumper truck for the Mattoon Fire Department was unloaded at the Illinois Central Railroad freight office this morning and taken to the fire hall in charge of C.G. Sperry of Chicago who came to demonstrate the apparatus. The first demonstration of the pumper will be on Monday at 10 o'clock somewhere on Broadway Avenue... MATTOON — At an oratorical contest at Mattoon High School Thursday evening, those who will appear in the oratorical contest in Charleston on May 7 were selected. Twenty students went on stage in four categories of speaking. Those selected for the Charleston contest were Loren Ely and Crede Miller, oratorical division; Louise Bresee and Isabelle Basham, dramatic reading; Helen Sawin and Bernadine Burtschi, poetry; and Marjorie McFadden and Helen Bell, humorous section... TUSCOLA — From reports down in Coles County they are holding indignation meetings over the proposal made by some people in Douglas County that the Embarras River be dredged and drained in order to give the lands of this section a better outlet, which was recommended as far back as the 1840s. Judging from what has been written in the Oakland Ledger, the people down that way prime their ears to hear the first shrill whistle of the dredge boat, which they profess to see coming down the Embarras River like the devil was after it.
50 years ago, 1971
CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University's Buzzard Laboratory School received a reprieve, but not a pardon, from eventual extinction in a revised draft of a master plan for higher education. The document from the Illinois Board of Higher Education calls for the elimination of the lab school by 1973, instead of 1972. The eventual closing of the lab school at EIU means the Charleston school district will have to absorb more than 530 additional students. EIU officials said that EIU probably will use the lab school facilities and not sell the building to the school district... CHARLESTON — Age may be the single biggest factor behind the Coles County Board of Supervisors' decision this week to seek a replacement for Leslie Akers, county highway commissioner. According to County Board Chairman Dalias Price, the 71-year-old Akers should be replaced by "a young, vigorous man with fresh ideas." Akers has served as highway commissioner for 24 years. Akers comes up for appointment every six years. His present term expires June 14.
25 years ago, 1996
MATTOON — As wind gusts peaked at more than 60 miles an hour just before noon Sunday, William Howard stood helplessly and watched while the roof was ripped off his house on Lake Paradise Road. Meanwhile Loretta Lawhorn heard a strange crunching noise. She rushed to the window of her home west of Mattoon off Illinois Route 16 to see a grain bin crumpled on top of her car. These scenes were repeated numerous times across the area Sunday, where high winds and rain were responsible for numerous damage. All classes at Kansas schools in Edgar County were canceled yesterday because of flooding in and around the schools... CHARLESTON — The National Labor Relations Board ruled this weekend that locked-out Trailmobile workers are eligible to cash in their vacation days. United Paperworkers Union Local 7591 President Gary Collins said the ruling will allow workers to receive anywhere from one week to a month's worth of their wages. Collins said an experienced welder with three weeks' vacation will get approximately $1,500. On the lower side, a helper with one week of vacation would get about $450... MATTOON — A Mattoon City Council discussion led to an agreement on a proposal designed to accommodate concerns of about "95 percent" of home day care providers in the city. The council unanimously voted to authorize the mayor to petition the zoning board to exempt home day care providers from needing a special use permit if they care for eight or fewer children.