Glancing Back for April 30

MATTOON — The new pumper truck for the Mattoon Fire Department was unloaded at the Illinois Central Railroad freight office this morning and taken to the fire hall in charge of C.G. Sperry of Chicago who came to demonstrate the apparatus. The first demonstration of the pumper will be on Monday at 10 o'clock somewhere on Broadway Avenue... MATTOON — At an oratorical contest at Mattoon High School Thursday evening, those who will appear in the oratorical contest in Charleston on May 7 were selected. Twenty students went on stage in four categories of speaking. Those selected for the Charleston contest were Loren Ely and Crede Miller, oratorical division; Louise Bresee and Isabelle Basham, dramatic reading; Helen Sawin and Bernadine Burtschi, poetry; and Marjorie McFadden and Helen Bell, humorous section... TUSCOLA — From reports down in Coles County they are holding indignation meetings over the proposal made by some people in Douglas County that the Embarras River be dredged and drained in order to give the lands of this section a better outlet, which was recommended as far back as the 1840s. Judging from what has been written in the Oakland Ledger, the people down that way prime their ears to hear the first shrill whistle of the dredge boat, which they profess to see coming down the Embarras River like the devil was after it.