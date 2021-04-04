Glancing Back for April 4

SULLIVAN — Criminal proceedings as an outgrowth of the failure of the Farmers and Merchants State Bank of Sullivan were started yesterday afternoon against W.A. Steele, president, and Z.B. Whitfield, cashier, of the defunct bank. Both men are charged with embezzling $200,000 of the bank's funds. The bank was closed recently by State Auditor Russell when a shortage of $262,000 was discovered. Neither Steele nor Whitfield waived preliminary hearings, and it is stated that each man intends to oppose the allegations when they appear before Justice of the Peace Brown... MATTOON — Miss Margaret Votaw, Mattoon school nurse, during the month of March, made 245 home visits, saw 168 patients in their homes and made 44 school visits. The following quarantine cases were reported: pneumonia 2, mumps 2, chicken pox 30 and whooping cough 13. As a result of inspection in the schools, the following children were sent home for reasons stated: cough 10, rash 6, infected eyes 5 and general debility 2... MATTOON — George Sutter, a cousin of Peter J. Sutter of Mattoon, reached Mattoon yesterday after a long trip from Aegeon, Greece, to his new home in America. He had never before seen his cousin, Peter, who is going to provide him with an education. George has a good education in his native system, and it will be a foundation for the English he is planning to take here.