Glancing Back for April 5: Mattoon police making move to new headquarters

100 years ago,

April 5, 1922

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Board of Supervisors for the ensuing year will be controlled by Democrats, voters yesterday causing a reversal. For the past years, Republicans have held a 16-3 advantage over Democrats. But after yesterday's voting, Democrats will hold a slight 10-9 edge on the county board. Ten new members were elected to the board yesterday, including eight Democrats. Newly elected Democrats include J.A. Bence and Charles P. Shutts, both of Mattoon; H.J. Ikerd and Jack Oliver, both of Charleston; Bruce Rardin, Morgan; Ross McMorris, Hutton; J.W. Poorman, Humboldt; and Ed Shea, Lafayette. Newly elected Republicans are Jesse Webb, Mattoon, and Luther McLain, Ashmore ... NEOGA - Experienced fruit growers are enthusiastic over the prospects of a bumper crop of all kinds of fruit as indications at present are the best in several years. At the present rate of development, apples should be in full bloom by the 10th to the 25th of this month. Peaches, cherries and all small fruits are expected to yield a bountiful harvest. This is true, not only in the Neoga area but all over Illinois. However, a severe freezing spell would play havoc with the now rosy prospects as it has often done in years gone by ... MATTOON - A mail clerk on Illinois Central train No. 23 this afternoon took a pot shot at two "knights of the road" as the train pulled out of the station. According to one witness, as the train was pulling away it slowed down and the two hoboes were put off. But as the train started up again, the two jumped back on. The mail clerk then drew his revolver and fired at them, with the result that they both jumped off and disappeared, running up the embankment.

50 years ago, 1972

CHARLESTON - Democrats won control of Coles County's newly reapportioned County Board Tuesday. They will have a 7-5 majority. Five of six candidates seeking re-election were elected. Dalias Price of Charleston, now chairman of the board, was defeated in District 3 by Republican Max Coffey, 190-155. Other County Board election results included District 1, Democrat James L. Brewster defeated Republican John Reese; District 2, Lester "Bus" Lee, D, defeated Albert Anderson, R; District 4, Thomas I. Darland, R, defeated Eulalee Anderson, Independent; District 5, Harry Niemeyer, R, defeated Charles McGinness, D; District 6, Jacqueline Record, D, defeated Don Shepard, R; District 7, W. Charles Bates, D, defeated Clem Shuman, R; District 8, Frank McFarland Jr., D, defeated Herman J. Janssen, R; District 9, Herb Brooks, R, defeated Robert Lync h, D; District 10, Frank Annis, R, defeated Basil Starwalt, D; District 11, James Pelton, D, defeated Robert S. Jones, R; District 12, Tom Morgan, D, defeated Jerrold R. Scribner, R. ... MATTOON - The Mattoon City Council last night approved an ordinance making Richmond Avenue a one-way street westbound from 21st to 33rd streets, and Champaign Avenue one-way eastbound from 33rd to 21st. Mayor Morgan Phipps said the one-way designation for Wabash and Lafayette avenues has proved to be quite successful and he has had many requests to make Richmond and Champaign one-way streets. The council approved the ordinance unanimously, but the change will not take effect until the ordinance is published and signs are erected.

25 years ago, 1997

MATTOON - The cities of Mattoon and Charleston each has received a $150,000 housing grant from the Illinois Housing Development Authority for rehabilitation of low-income housing. Grant money will enable both communities to continue the housing rehabilitation programs for lower income homeowners on each city's north side. In Mattoon that area is the DeWitt and Moultrie avenues west from Logan and east of 12th Street. In Charleston, the area is 11th and 12th streets from Railroad to Harrison and 10th and 13th streets from Jefferson to Adams. ... CHARLESTON - The Charleston Police Department has started packing up in preparation of moving to a new location. The police department will begin its move to the newly renovated former CIPS building at 614 Sixth St. on Tuesday. Police Chief Herb Steidinger said by Thursday morning the police department and its offices should be fully operational again. The chief said the move will not hinder police patrols or protection. It just may hamper availability of records for a few days. The police department currently is located in the basement of City Hall, 520 Jackson Ave. ... CHARLESTON - Girls soccer at Charleston High School makes its varsity sports debut today with a game at Morton. Liz Nino, junior varsity boys coach and spouse of varsity boys coach Hank Nino, serves as head coach of the girls team. The 17-member squad has just two seniors, Maria Buerskens and Kelly Garman.

