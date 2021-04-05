Glancing Back for April 5

100 years ago,
April 5, 1921
SPRINGFIELD — Allotments to the counties of the state from the $6 million school distributive fund will total almost $5.5 million when the necessary deductions are made. Coles County is to receive $33,504.05 after deductions for teacher retirement pensions and for the salary of the county superintendent. Some other county distributions include Edgar, $24,079.05, and Shelby, $31,020.01... CHARLESTON — A damage suit has been filed in Coles County Circuit Court by Wigfall O'Hair, John O'Hair and Smith O'Hair in which they seek $5,000 from the Illinois Central Railroad Company. Last fall, the O'Hairs exhibited 12 head of fancy cattle, valued at $10,000, at the fair in Golconda, Pope County. But the Illinois Central then failed to ship the cattle to another fair at Oliver, causing the O'Hairs to be at a great loss. The cattle were left in their pens at Golconda and unfit for exhibition at the fair at Oliver. Damages are asked for the railroad company's failure to ship the cattle at the specified time... MATTOON — Robert Emmett Cronin of Mattoon has been notified by the Naval Department at Washington to take a three-day mental test in Effingham as to his fitness to enter the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, Md. Emmett, as he is known, is a senior at Mattoon High School and the son of Mr. and Mrs. T.J. Cronin. The father is a special agent of the Illinois Central Railroad.
50 years ago, 1971
MATTOON — State Auditor Michael J. Howlett in Mattoon today declared "the spirit of irreligion" which seems to be growing in the country is the common enemy of religious people. Irreligion, Howlett said, "denies there is a difference between right and wrong." Howlett was the featured speaker at the fifth annual laymen's breakfast held at the First Christian Church. Howlett said he has made many speeches urging people to become active in government, but added it is "much more urgent" for people to be active in their religion... LERNA — Robert LaVern Dudley has been named postmaster at Lerna. Previously, he had been on the physical plant staff at Eastern Illinois University. Dudley was named under the new merit selection procedures by the postmaster general. The appointment is not subject to confirmation by the U.S. Senate... MATTOON — B.L. Rich, agricultural division chairman at Lake Land College, has been chosen by the Illinois State Board of Vocational Education to teach three one-day courses in "Improving Environmental Quality" in this region. The courses, which will be attended by high school and community college agriculture instructors, will be held in late June. The purpose is to create more awareness of the scope of environmental problems as they relate to agriculture.
25 years ago, 1996
CHARLESTON — It's not often you see the words "historic" and "corn" used together. Yet, after a long price rally which has seen futures contracts on corn reach record levels at the Chicago Board of Trade, farmers and market analysts have been doing just that. May corn futures closed yesterday at an all-time high of $4.24 a bushel. July contracts closed at $4.02. "This is the highest in my lifetime," said Ruth Hambilton of Mount Vernon, director of the University of Illinois Cooperative Extension. "What you are seeing is a historic event." How unusual is this? In the summer of 1987, corn sold for less than $2 a bushel. Corn has been less than $3 a bushel for the past six years... HELENA, Mont. — Investigators found a partially assembled pipe bomb, chemicals and meticulous notes on making explosives in the mountain cabin of a former University of California-Berkeley math professor suspected of being the Unabomber. Theodore John Kaczynski, 53, was charged yesterday with possessing the bomb components. No mention was made of the Unabomber's string of bombing attacks which killed three people and injured 23 over 18 years.