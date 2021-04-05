Glancing Back for April 5

SPRINGFIELD — Allotments to the counties of the state from the $6 million school distributive fund will total almost $5.5 million when the necessary deductions are made. Coles County is to receive $33,504.05 after deductions for teacher retirement pensions and for the salary of the county superintendent. Some other county distributions include Edgar, $24,079.05, and Shelby, $31,020.01... CHARLESTON — A damage suit has been filed in Coles County Circuit Court by Wigfall O'Hair, John O'Hair and Smith O'Hair in which they seek $5,000 from the Illinois Central Railroad Company. Last fall, the O'Hairs exhibited 12 head of fancy cattle, valued at $10,000, at the fair in Golconda, Pope County. But the Illinois Central then failed to ship the cattle to another fair at Oliver, causing the O'Hairs to be at a great loss. The cattle were left in their pens at Golconda and unfit for exhibition at the fair at Oliver. Damages are asked for the railroad company's failure to ship the cattle at the specified time... MATTOON — Robert Emmett Cronin of Mattoon has been notified by the Naval Department at Washington to take a three-day mental test in Effingham as to his fitness to enter the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, Md. Emmett, as he is known, is a senior at Mattoon High School and the son of Mr. and Mrs. T.J. Cronin. The father is a special agent of the Illinois Central Railroad.