Glancing Back for April 6: Coles Co. schools part of state beautification effort

MATTOON - Plans for beautifying the grounds of the Mattoon grade schools are being carried out, according to Miss Sara Bower, who has been appointed chairman of District 4 of the State School Beautification campaign, which includes Coles, Cumberland, Shelby, Jasper, Clark, Moultrie and Crawford counties. Miss Bower has appointed Miss Blanche Gray, city librarian, and Mr. Bert B. Cole to assist in carrying out the plans. Miss Bower today addressed the Parent Teacher Association of the Bennett and Lincoln schools. She said the object of the beautification project is "to surround the child with beauty that it may absorb during its growth a love for the beautiful in nature and art." Present plans are to plant native shrubbery and plants with the hope of attracting birds... NEOGA - Mrs. C.M. Peters returned Tuesday to her home in Neoga after spending eight weeks in St. Anthony's Hospital after recovering from the loss of half of one foot and one leg below the knee. The accident occurred when she stepped in front of an Illinois Central train and at that time it was thought she would not recover. Mrs. Peters is feeling exceedingly well, and as soon as a wheelchair can be secured, she will be able to go about. She has not been able to use crutches because of suffering a broken collar bone and other injuries to her shoulder at the time of her accident.