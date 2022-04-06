Glancing Back for April 6: Coles Co. schools part of state beautification effort

MATTOON - Plans for beautifying the grounds of the Mattoon grade schools are being carried out, according to Miss Sara Bower, who has been appointed chairman of District 4 of the State School Beautification campaign, which includes Coles, Cumberland, Shelby, Jasper, Clark, Moultrie and Crawford counties. Miss Bower has appointed Miss Blanche Gray, city librarian, and Mr. Bert B. Cole to assist in carrying out the plans. Miss Bower today addressed the Parent Teacher Association of the Bennett and Lincoln schools. She said the object of the beautification project is "to surround the child with beauty that it may absorb during its growth a love for the beautiful in nature and art." Present plans are to plant native shrubbery and plants with the hope of attracting birds... NEOGA - Mrs. C.M. Peters returned Tuesday to her home in Neoga after spending eight weeks in St. Anthony's Hospital after recovering from the loss of half of one foot and one leg below the knee. The accident occurred when she stepped in front of an Illinois Central train and at that time it was thought she would not recover. Mrs. Peters is feeling exceedingly well, and as soon as a wheelchair can be secured, she will be able to go about. She has not been able to use crutches because of suffering a broken collar bone and other injuries to her shoulder at the time of her accident.
50 years ago, 1972
CHARLESTON - "You name it and that is what's happening" in Lafayette Township, according to the Coles County Regional Planning Commission's land-use study. Land in Lafayette Township will turn more from agricultural to industrial, residential, public and semi-public and commercial uses in the future, the study said. One of the biggest land-use changes will be construction of a second 6,500 feet by 150 feet runway that will make it possible for larger airplanes to operate out of the Coles County Memorial Airport. Other projects planned for Lafayette Township include the new Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, landfill improvements, new housing construction and road construction. In addition, Lincoln Lake would also back up into Lafayette Township. ... MATTOON - A paper collection recycling drive will be held in Mattoon May 6. Organized and staffed by Lake Land College's Ecology Club, the drive will be in conjunction with similar projects in Charleston and Effingham. Volunteers will be driving through Mattoon on May 6 collecting paper. Residents are urged to get their paper out early because only one sweep will be made. Lake Land instructor Charles Womack, adviser to the Ecology Club, said the group gets $11 a ton for the paper collected. The club hopes to collect at least seven tons to pay its expenses.
25 years ago, 1997
Sunday. No paper.
