Glancing Back for April 6

MATTOON — Boosts in salary for the mayor, city attorney and city comptroller are asked for in an ordinance presented to the Mattoon City Council yesterday evening. An increase is asked for the mayor from his present salary of $600 to $900; a boost for the city attorney, from $900 to $1,000; while a $120 raise is asked for the comptroller, who now receives $300 and for whom $420 is asked. The ordinance is expected to be brought before the council at its next meeting and, if passed, the new salaries would take effect May 1... MATTOON — His 70th birthday was celebrated by Illinois Central Railroad Agent M. Dorsey on April 1. On that day, Mr. and Mrs. B.E. Nichols of Chicago, friends for many years, came to Mattoon to celebrate with the Dorseys. Mr. Nichols' 75th birthday also was April 1. Forty years ago, Mr. Nichols appointed Mr. Dorsey as yardmaster in Mattoon. Mr. Dorsey is known as the Lord Chesterfield of the Illinois Central for his polished manners and tactful handling of a position as full of thorns as a barberry hedge. Mr. Dorsey was eligible for retirement five years ago, but management could not spare such a valuable asset and he has continued in office.