Glancing Back for April 6

100 years ago,
April 6, 1921
MATTOON — Boosts in salary for the mayor, city attorney and city comptroller are asked for in an ordinance presented to the Mattoon City Council yesterday evening. An increase is asked for the mayor from his present salary of $600 to $900; a boost for the city attorney, from $900 to $1,000; while a $120 raise is asked for the comptroller, who now receives $300 and for whom $420 is asked. The ordinance is expected to be brought before the council at its next meeting and, if passed, the new salaries would take effect May 1... MATTOON — His 70th birthday was celebrated by Illinois Central Railroad Agent M. Dorsey on April 1. On that day, Mr. and Mrs. B.E. Nichols of Chicago, friends for many years, came to Mattoon to celebrate with the Dorseys. Mr. Nichols' 75th birthday also was April 1. Forty years ago, Mr. Nichols appointed Mr. Dorsey as yardmaster in Mattoon. Mr. Dorsey is known as the Lord Chesterfield of the Illinois Central for his polished manners and tactful handling of a position as full of thorns as a barberry hedge. Mr. Dorsey was eligible for retirement five years ago, but management could not spare such a valuable asset and he has continued in office.
50 years ago, 1971
ROBINSON — Four people from Charleston were among six people who died in two separate accidents on ice-coated Illinois Route 1 near Robinson today. Sheriff Eugene Wood of Crawford County said the four Charleston people were Andy Thompson, 17; his brothers, George, 15, and Dale, 11, and their grandfather, Harold Thompson, 60. They were enroute to Tennessee for a fishing trip. The Thompsons' vehicle and one driven by Charles W. Smith of Bridgeport collided when one car skidded on ice into the path of the other. Smith also was killed... CHARLESTON — Leo R. Ayers, general yardmaster and agent for the Norfolk and Western Railroad in Charleston, has retired. Ayers, who has been with the railroad for 45 years, began with the Nickel Plate Railroad in 1925 as an extra on the freight house platform. In 1927, Ayers became night agent and ticket clerk. In 1959 he was named agent and in 1968, he was appointed general yardmaster and agent. He and his wife Myrtle live in Charleston.
25 years ago, 1996
CHARLESTON — A historic bridge crosses the Embarras River at a wooded spot where wildlife, even threatened or endangered species, might be present. And that's what state officials have to determine before Coles County can go ahead with repairs to the deteriorated bridge. The Blakeman Bridge, crosses the Embarras just west of Illinois Route 130 opposite the entrance to Lake Charleston. It was built in 1907. Coles County Engineer Fred Sherer said the bridge is safe to cross but its concrete side rails are in poor condition. Illinois Department of Natural Resources records indicate that endangered mussel, fish and snake species could live there. Sherer said the environmental concerns could delay the repair project... CHARLESTON — Former Times-Courier Publisher Betty Boyer recently was saluted in Springfield and Washington. Gov. Jim Edgar, a Charleston native, issued a proclamation naming April 1, 1966, as "Betty Boyer Day" in Illinois. And in the nation's Capitol, U.S. Rep. Glenn Poshard stood on the House floor and paid tribute to Boyer's 29-year career as publisher of the Times-Courier. Boyer founded the Coles County morning newspaper in December 1966.