Glancing Back for April 7: Phipps moved during ceremony naming Mattoon armory in his honor

100 years ago,

April 7, 1922

MATTOON — Public utilities are a necessary monopoly in order to conserve economic capital, Martin J. Insull of Chicago, vice president and operative head of the Midwest Utilities told Mattoon Association of Commerce members at its April dinner last night. Mr. Insull said having competing utilities would waste money that could be spent on economic growth. If, say, there were two telephone companies in town, a homeowner would have to have two telephones in order to talk with business customers and friends who were customers of the other telephone company in town. ... MATTOON - Summer time is the fly's time and fly time is a nuisance, and besides the presence of a fly being a disgrace, he is a menace to health that cannot be allowed to go without being fought, Dr. Richardson, Mattoon health officer, said today. Mattoon residents must begin fighting the fly now in order to have as few of him as visitors throughout the warmer months. He suggested every Mattoon home have a copy of the American Civic Association bulletin which offers fly-fighting advice. Start now to place screens on windows. Keep flies away from milk, don't buy food from stores where flies are tolerated, don't let flies crawl over baby's hands or face, Dr. Richardson advises. ... CHARLESTON - Miss Elsa Diemer (the former Elsa Koch of Charleston) appeared Wednesday night in a radio concert at the Radio Station in New Jersey. Several parties were on the receiving end of the wireless in Charleston for the concert, but so far as learned, the receiver of Arthur Altemiller at Fifth and Jefferson streets is the only apparatus here that "took" it in good shape. Arthur Altemiller stated that the voice seemed rich and full and that he heard it in better shape than he had ever heard the human voice in concert by means of the radio.

50 years ago, 1972

CHARLESTON - A leading opponent of the Lincoln Lake project demanded yesterday that a state agency and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers release the results of a recent Douglas County drainage study. More than 300 people attended a meeting at Eastern Illinois University sponsored by lake opponents. Two groups from the Illinois Department of Waterways plus the corps of engineers have been studying the problem of drainage in Brushy Fork Watershed since last fall. The study was scheduled to be released in March, but it has not been made public yet. ... MATTOON - Construction of the new Sears, Roebuck and Co. store in the Cross County Mall on the east edge of Mattoon is under way. The new Sears store, which will more than double the sales area of the former downtown location, should be completed in time for an early summer grand opening. Plans call for a one-story building with a gross area of nearly 17,000 square feet. Four Sears employees with a total of 105 years with the firm took part in yesterday's groundbreaking ceremony. They include Robert Raymond, manager of the local Sears store; Mrs. Fern Holsapple, audit clerk at Sears; and Rex Graham and Charles Ware, both appliance salesmen at Sears.

25 years ago, 1997

MATTOON - Maj. Gen. John R. Phipps smiled at receiving a street sign and nearly cried at the unveiling of a plaque outside the armory Saturday. He said he didn't realize the plaque noting the building now is the Major General John R. Phipps Armory would include his likeness. National Guardsmen, several generals, politicians and friends joined Phipps at the dedication ceremonies that also marked 50 years of a National Guard unit in Mattoon. Phipps was the original commander for the local unit, then spent 42 more years in service that included five years as Illinois adjutant general. Six members of the original Mattoon National Guard unit attended the festivities. ... CHARLESTON - A drawing of the new visitor center being planned at Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site was on display Saturday at the annual Lincoln/Sargent Farm Foundation Dinner/Auction. Seventeen items auctioned brought in more than $6,000 while a silent auction, raffle and other sales raised additional funds for the youth education programs at Lincoln Log Cabin. Earlier this year the Illinois General Assembly earmarked $1.6 million to pay for construction of the 15,000-square foot building. The main purpose of the visitor center will be to give visitors some background before they visit the site, said Tom Vance, site superintendent.

