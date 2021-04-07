Glancing Back for April 7

MATTOON — The Eastern Illinois Independent Telephone Association reorganized for future work, after a long period of suspension caused by the war, in a convention held in Mattoon yesterday. About 50 telephone exchanges were represented. The following were chosen directors: Fred Snyder, Paris; J.A. Stice, Altamont; W.C. Lumpkin, Mattoon; H.A. Fuller, Robinson; and Roy Hall, Westfield. Fuller will serve as president and Hall as vice president. Other city telephone exchanges represented included Casey, Neoga, Greenup, Martinsville, Charleston, Effingham, Tower Hill and many others... TOLEDO — A large number of members of the Cumberland County Farm Bureau attended the first meeting of that body recently at the courthouse in Toledo. More than 300 people attended the meeting. Officers unanimously selected include George C. Holsapple, Toledo, president; William Grisamore, Toledo, vice president; Fred McCandlish, Cottonwood, secretary; and Carl Swengel, Neoga, treasurer. The executive board of the officers and Harry Devinney, John Walk, Fred Baker and L.G. Barger are tasked with hiring a farm adviser for the county.

MATTOON — A major natural gas field has been found underneath Mattoon, Elton M. Botts, an independent oil producer from Mattoon, said today. Botts said the field is probably the largest known gas reserve in the state. Botts said calculations indicate the gas is below 3,100 feet. The rocks that contain the gas extend for about seven miles and a width of about one and a-half miles. Robert Lane of Central Illinois Public Service said the utility hasn't signed any contracts related to the field, but a letter of intent has been signed by CIPS and two producers... MATTOON — The Mattoon City Council last night approved $30-a-month pay increases for most city employees, effective May 1, and a salary increase for the mayor and commissioners, effective in two years. The $30 pay increases are for employees in the fire, police, street, park, water, sewer and accounts and finance departments. The $30 increase will mean starting pay for police will be $585 and for firemen $575 a month... MINNAPOLIS — When Milwaukee pitcher Marty Pattin looks back on his Major League Baseball career years from now he will be able to vividly recall opening day 1971. First, it came on April 6, his 28th birthday, and second, he came through with a well-pitched 7-2 victory over defending AL West Division champion Minnesota. Pattin got the better of Jim Perry, last year's AL Cy Young Award winner with a 24-12 record. Pattin, the Charleston and Eastern Illinois University product, pitched a complete game, had a base hit and scored twice.