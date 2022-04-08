Glancing Back for April 8: Casey, Marshall drop out of prison hunt

100 years ago,

April 8, 1922

CHARLESTON - Following the theft of 24 or more thoroughbred Rhode Island Red chickens from the farm of Mr. and Mrs. Harold Popham Wednesday night, Orell Pearcy and Claude Rogers of Charleston have been arrested. It is claimed the two men had taken the chickens to Mattoon where they were sold to the Jennings Poultry House for $21.78. Pearcy, who had worked for Popham, was seen by Mrs. Popham's father, J.L. Francis, and in this way authorities were able to get a trace of the missing chickens. ... CHARLESTON - As one old timer says, "Hell'll be a poppin,'" all because the Town Board of Hutton saw fit to throw out the election returns from one precinct and declare the Republican candidate the winner. In the Coles County Board of Supervisors election last week, something went wrong during the election, and when the votes were counted, it was found that Ross McMorris, the Democratic candidate for supervisor, had a substantial majority. That one Democratic winner in Hutton made the county board a Democratic majority after the way west side townships deserted the Republican ship. When the Hutton Town Board, all three of whom are Republicans, canvassed the results it was discovered the election judges of one precinct had failed to fill out the affidavits that are called for, if the legal procedure is followed properly. What could good and true members of the Town Board do but throw out the votes from that precinct? All three good and true Republican men Walter Davis, the Republican candidate, the winner by 12 votes, his majority in the east precinct.

50 years ago, 1972

MATTOON - The Environmental Protection Agency will recommend that the sewer ban on new connections imposed on Mattoon last year be lifted, with certain conditions. An attorney with the Illinois attorney general's office also said yesterday that the Illinois Pollution Control Board has granted a variance which will allow the Kraft Foods plant in Mattoon to hook on to the city's sewer system. One source said the EPA will make its recommendation with one condition, that all sewage be chlorinated by July 1. Some, but not all, of the Mattoon sewage flow is chlorinated at present, according to one Mattoon official. ... MATTOON - Cooks Mills first and second graders wrote stories about what they would like to be when they grow up. Some of their plans include: "I am going to be a nurse," wrote Balinda Noffsinger, Grade 1. "I will take care of sick children. I will give them medicine to make them better. Then their mothers will take them home." "I want to be a jockey because I like horses," wrote Mark Keller, Grade 2. "I want to be a farmer, too, and raise horses." "I want to be a farmer like my Dad. I will drive the horses and plow and put the corn in the ground," was the plan of Wilmer Yoder, Grade 1. "I want to clean the house and wash dishes," wrote Anne Otto, Grade 1. "I will help mother."

25 years ago, 1997

CHARLESTON - Neither Casey nor Marshall will be attempting to land a new state prison, with one city naming economic factors and the other public opinion as the determinants. After discussing the issue last night, the Casey City Council decided not to apply for one of two state prisons that will be bid this year. Most members said the city should concentrate on fixing infrastructure problems. The Economic Development Commission of Marshall never made a decision to bid on the prison, said TEDCOM member Gene Marrs. ... CHARLESTON - A mural depicting the courthouse square in 1912 may soon be painted on one of the building walls in the downtown area. The Charleston Tourism Advisory Board yesterday approved $4,500 requested by Mark Monken who will paint the mural. The total cost of the project is $9,000. Monken also has requested $4,500 from the Tax Increment Financing District. Monken, an Eastern Illinois University student, said the 30- by 100-foot panoramic scene would be painted on the south side of the building at 400 Seventh St. and face Van Buren Avenue.

