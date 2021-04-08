Glancing Back for April 8

CHARLESTON — Members of the Charleston Chamber of Commerce have presented a petition to the City Council asking that trucks and large wagons be prohibited from parking on the courthouse square, to become effective as soon as the measure is voted on. By removing these obstructions from the business district, it will afford more room and space for the business traffic, it is claimed... NEOGA — Greenup has been trying for some time to work up sentiment in favor of of establishing a township high school but the proposition was voted down by a majority of 36 votes. While Neoga has been reaping the benefits of a township high school for the past 12 years, Toledo and Greenup both are trying to create support for a school. When put to a vote two weeks ago in Toledo, the proposition was defeated by 88 votes... MATTOON — Frank Swank, a lineman for the telephone company, had a close call with death about noon today when, after coming in contact with a live electric wire, he fell 30 feet to the ground. His right hand was considerably blistered and he received quite a jolt, but he was not badly hurt. Swank was working on top of a pole in the 1200 block of Champaign Avenue. A telephone wire had fallen across an electric light wire with 2,300 volts. Swank took hold of the old telephone wire to remove it when a short circuit occurred and he was thrown to the ground. Swank stated that after he touched the wire, he remembers nothing until after he struck the ground, the jolt evidently bringing back his senses.