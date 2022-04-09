Glancing Back for April 9: Charleston weightlifter makes history

CHARLESTON - A $2 million lawsuit that names Eastern Illinois University and six employees as defendants has been filed in federal court by a professor who claims he was the victim of discrimination. Mahmood Butt of Charleston, a professor and chairman of EIU's secondary education and foundations department, filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Urbana claiming he was discriminated against during a candidate search conducted in the spring of 1995 to fill the position of dean of the college of education and professional studies. In the lawsuits three counts, Butt claims his rights as guaranteed by the Civil Rights Act were violated, that the search committee violated his 14th Amendment rights and his civil rights. ... MATTOON - The Mattoon school board last night got a rare glimpse at some of the questions in the community regarding a $25 million-plus school building proposal. Chris Homann asked how the cost could be basically the same for a proposal to renovate and remodel as opposed to one that includes demolishing existing buildings and erecting new buildings. Jerry Welch said some people are concerned that the board once told the community that the Central School building was outdated, yet it's still used for a special education program. Jim Arnholt, assistant superintendent for business, responded that moving junior high students out of the building was a budget cut. Board member Mike Croy said renovations would result in additional rooms and bringing 75-year-old buildings up to code. Current sites are too small and lack features necessary for modern buildings. ... CHARLESTON - No one in the nation has achieved the feat younger than Kenzie Keefer. And no team in Illinois lifted better than the Charleston Weightlifting Club. With 11 lifters ranging from age 8 to 41, the local club topped five others recently to win the Illinois State Weightlifting Championship in Chicago. Highlighting the competition was Keefer, who became the youngest girl in U.S. weightlifting history to clean and jerk more than her own weight from the floor to over her head. The 8-year-old, who weighs 65 pounds, cleaned 72 on her way to winning the 93-pound weight class.