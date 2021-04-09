Glancing Back for April 9

MATTOON — Police Chief Johnson has been invited to examine the proposed bill for a police pension fund now pending in the Legislature. The money to go into the pension fund will come from a percentage of license plates, city fines, police officers' rules violations and police officers' salaries. All money appropriated for police pensions is not to exceed $5,000 a year. Pensions are to be paid to men who have served 20 years and have reached age 50, said pension to amount to one-half of his pay in the rank he had at time of retirement, not to exceed $1,250 a year... CHARLESTON — Charles Roberts, who owns farming lands in the southeast part of Coles County, has filed suit against the Ohio Oil Co., in which he demands the sum of $10,000. Roberts alleges that the Ohio Oil Co. and other oil companies have caused much damage by allowing salt water and oil from the defendant's wells to contaminate the waters of Hurricane Creek, which forces him to fence his lands to keep his livestock from drinking the water and becoming sick or dying. Roberts also alleges that he is prevented from using the waters of the creek which is on part of his land.