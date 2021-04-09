Glancing Back for April 9

100 years ago,
April 9, 1921
MATTOON — Police Chief Johnson has been invited to examine the proposed bill for a police pension fund now pending in the Legislature. The money to go into the pension fund will come from a percentage of license plates, city fines, police officers' rules violations and police officers' salaries. All money appropriated for police pensions is not to exceed $5,000 a year. Pensions are to be paid to men who have served 20 years and have reached age 50, said pension to amount to one-half of his pay in the rank he had at time of retirement, not to exceed $1,250 a year... CHARLESTON — Charles Roberts, who owns farming lands in the southeast part of Coles County, has filed suit against the Ohio Oil Co., in which he demands the sum of $10,000. Roberts alleges that the Ohio Oil Co. and other oil companies have caused much damage by allowing salt water and oil from the defendant's wells to contaminate the waters of Hurricane Creek, which forces him to fence his lands to keep his livestock from drinking the water and becoming sick or dying. Roberts also alleges that he is prevented from using the waters of the creek which is on part of his land.
50 years ago, 1971
CHARLESTON — Howard S. Smucker, 41, has been named superintendent of the Charleston school district, effective July 1. Smucker, superintendent of the Lake Zurich school district, was employed by the Charleston school board for three at an annual salary of $25,000. Smucker will replace Paul Seitsinger who will step down as superintendent on June 15. Seitsinger's annual salary was $20,000... MATTOON — The population of Mattoon took a big jump in the past couple days. From early Wednesday until early yesterday, a record 14 babies were delivered at Mattoon's Memorial Hospital. The nursery yesterday had a population of 16 (two of them being born before Wednesday's record-setting day). Boys outnumbered the girls by 11-to-5 in the new births. William A. Hurlburt, hospital administrator, said the usual population of the delivery department is four to five patients... MATTOON — Albert S. Chop, manager of the motivation training division of NASA will be featured speaker at the golden anniversary celebration of the Mattoon Rotary Club. After World War II, Chop headed a special U.S. government department investigating unidentified flying objects. Next, Chop worked for Douglas Aircraft in Santa Monica, Calif. and then joined NASA in 1962 as deputy public affairs officer, working on Project Mercury, America's first manned space program. Chop is a cousin of Robert Kovack of Mattoon.
25 years ago, 1996
CHARLESTON — Locked out Trailmobile workers moved their campaign against Trailmobile's owner overseas yesterday. United Paperworkers International set up a picket line and passed out pamphlets at an Australia plant owned by parent company Gemala, a multi-national corporation, UPIU Local 7591 Vice President Kevin Grant said. According to company statements, Trailmobile owner Edward Wanandi is a stockholder in Gemala. About 1,000 Trailmobile workers have been locked out of the Charleston plant since Jan. 21. Replacement workers have been at the plant since Feb. 19... TOLEDO — The Cumberland High School Scholastic Bowl team won the Illinois Masonic Sectional Scholastic Bowl Tournament in Paris. The team swept its four games in the recent tournament to advance to the state tournament to be held in Eureka next month. In the sectional tournament, Cumberland handled Westville and Mount Carmel before winning a 143-123 contest against Effingham. Cumberland then topped Robinson 199-172 in the final match. Senior Aaron Markwell led the champions with nine correct answers while Travis Easton answered seven. Now 33-1 this season, Cumberland's team also includes Mike Willenborg, Nathan Justice, Dan Gabel, Matt Nelson, Julie Gabel, Justin Osborne and Laura Wampler.