Glancing Back for Aug. 1

MATTOON — The U.S. Census Bureau reports there were 2,332 farms in Coles County in 1920, operated by 2,331 white farmers and one colored farmer. Those numbers compare to 2,695 farms in April 1910, operated by 2,694 white farmers and one colored farmer. The value of farm land and buildings in 1920 was $65,364,104. In April 1910, total value of farm land and buildings was $44,568,563, an increase of 47 percent in 10 years. Total acreage in 1920 was 381,191; in 1920, 306,095. Corn was planted on 98,981 in the 1919 season with 3,885,555 bushels harvested. In the 1909 planting season, 121,369 acres of corn harvested with 5,152,784 bushels... MATTOON — The Big Four Railroad crossing at Loxa was the scene of a near serious accident Saturday afternoon when an automobile driven by Mrs. Berlin Moore, who resides in Mattoon, ran plump into a Big Four passenger train as it was whizzing through Loxa. The view of the track at Loxa is somewhat obstructed, and Mrs. Moore could not see the approaching train. The train beat her to the crossing and her car hit the side of a coach as it was passing. The car was badly cut, but Mrs. Moore, her 15-month-old baby and a dog escaped with minor cuts. Miss Elizabeth Craddick, who was riding with Mrs. Moore, sustained a cut knee from broken windshield glass.