Glancing Back for Aug. 1

100 years ago,
Aug. 1, 1921
MATTOON — The U.S. Census Bureau reports there were 2,332 farms in Coles County in 1920, operated by 2,331 white farmers and one colored farmer. Those numbers compare to 2,695 farms in April 1910, operated by 2,694 white farmers and one colored farmer. The value of farm land and buildings in 1920 was $65,364,104. In April 1910, total value of farm land and buildings was $44,568,563, an increase of 47 percent in 10 years. Total acreage in 1920 was 381,191; in 1920, 306,095. Corn was planted on 98,981 in the 1919 season with 3,885,555 bushels harvested. In the 1909 planting season, 121,369 acres of corn harvested with 5,152,784 bushels... MATTOON — The Big Four Railroad crossing at Loxa was the scene of a near serious accident Saturday afternoon when an automobile driven by Mrs. Berlin Moore, who resides in Mattoon, ran plump into a Big Four passenger train as it was whizzing through Loxa. The view of the track at Loxa is somewhat obstructed, and Mrs. Moore could not see the approaching train. The train beat her to the crossing and her car hit the side of a coach as it was passing. The car was badly cut, but Mrs. Moore, her 15-month-old baby and a dog escaped with minor cuts. Miss Elizabeth Craddick, who was riding with Mrs. Moore, sustained a cut knee from broken windshield glass.
50 years ago, 1971
Sunday. No paper.
25 years ago, 1996
MATTOON — Business leaders thinking only about profit are likely to lose in the long run, the Mattoon Kiwanis Club heard yesterday. Howard Buffett, chairman of the GSI Group in Assumption, former corporate vice president of Archer Daniels Midland Co. and son of billionaire entrepreneur Warren Buffett, encouraged Kiwanians to improve their communities by giving time to uplift people through mentorship and other programs. Business leaders have a responsibility to be good citizens who take time to improve communities, he said... CHARLESTON — A Mattoon woman was named Miss Coles County Fair Queen last night in the 38th annual pageant. Sarah Duncan, 18, of Mattoon was selected over 10 other contestants and will represent the county throughout the coming year. Tara Myerscough of Charleston was named first runnerup. Second runnerup in the event was Sara Carter, 18, of Mattoon while Miss Congeniality went to La Kimbre Brown, 18, of Mattoon... CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University will graduate more than 300 at its summer commencement ceremony Sunday in Lantz Gymnasium. Among EIU's distinguished graduates is 88-year-old Daisy Rittgers of Shelbyville, who is believed to be the university's oldest graduate in history. Local student marshals are Barbi Smyser of Ashmore; Jennifer Baker and Matt Jones, both of Charleston; Greg Aydt of Kansas; Sara Burton and Dan Ramsey, both of Mattoon; Jeremy Gibson of Shelbyville; and Krystal Horsman of Sullivan.