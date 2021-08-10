Glancing Back for Aug. 10

100 years ago,

Aug. 10, 1921

CHARLESTON — The Standard Oil Co. has exercised its option on the lot at the northeast corner of Fifth and Madison streets in Charleston, which had been given it by A.E. Craig. While the deeds have not been drawn, it is understood the sale price was between $4,500 and $5,000. Harry T. Wright Jr., local representative of Standard Oil, building work would probably start in time for the new filling station would be ready sometime this fall... SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Governor Len Small, charged with misusing $2.5 million in state funds, was arrested late yesterday afternoon. He was liberated on $50,000 bond and today is planning to contest the legality of his arrest through habeas corpus proceedings. The governor declared that he is innocent and his arrest was the result of a conspiracy between politicians in his party, Attorney General Brundage and certain Chicago newspapers... MATTOON — Long distance passenger service on the Illinois Central Railroad locally has showed up well in August. Many tickets have been sold in Mattoon to the far west, and Tuesday, there was a sale made to Boston through Chicago. Local travel is showing good totals for the beginning of August, usually a slow month.

50 years ago, 1971

OAKLAND — The 1971 Oakland Cornbread and Beans Festival, long one of the major drawing cards in Coles County, has been canceled. Mrs. Helen Parkes, a member of the festival committee, said lack of local interest and "other complications" brought about the decision to cancel. The equipment used for the suppers has been stored and money has been put into a savings account for possible future resumption of the festival. Usually served on the first Wednesday after Labor Day, the 1970 Cornbread and Bean Festival marked the 22nd year of the event... CHARLESTON — Giles Henderson, a chemistry instructor at Eastern Illinois University, placed first in the primary category of the 1971 national Aerobatic Contest held recently at Fond Du Lac, Wis. The contest was held in conjunction with the International Aerobatic Club's convention in Oshkosh, Wis. Henderson won the primary category with a modified Piper Cub. The aircraft is owned by Henderson and Dan Foote, also a member of the EIU chemistry department... CHARLESTON — Dr. Mary Ruth Swope, dean of the School of Home Economics at Eastern Illinois University, will lead a 15-member delegation on a people to people visit to Europe Aug. 17-Sept. 8. The delegation of home economists and those in related fields will visit England, France, Germany, Switzerland and Italy to observe and share information with European counterparts on child rearing and family lifestyles. The U.S. delegation also will include Dr. Patsy R. Alexander, Mrs. Jayne Ozier and Mrs. Carol Noland, all of EIU.

25 years ago, 1996

MATTOON — A Millikin University junior yesterday accepted the annual Arland D. Williams Jr. Scholarship. Barbara Kay Icenogle received the $2,000 award that goes to a Mattoon High School graduate studying a business-related field and who demonstrates the character qualities demonstrated by Williams. A Mattoon native, Williams handed a lifeline to five other people in the icy Potomac River after a plane crash in January, 1982, then drowned before the helicopter returned for him. Icenogle is a 1994 MHS grad... MATTOON — Members of Mattoon's First Presbyterian Church hit a high-water mark last month. Ten church members took their labor and supplies to the southern Illinois community of Rockwood and repainted a church damaged a few years ago by floods. Rockwood is just south of Chester and the church is about 300 yards from the Mississippi River. The church, with about 28 members, never fully recovered from the floods. The outside was the color of river water, and there still is some damage inside. The Mattoon crew of 10 finished the paint job in two days, including scraping, priming and a white overcoat. Participating in the project were Rick, Sharon and Brian Mercer; John Swick; Carol Ann Parker; David, Judy and Heather Thiele; Albert Anderson; and the Rev. John Besore.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0