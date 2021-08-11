Glancing Back for Aug. 11

100 years ago,
Aug. 11, 1921
GAYS — Sheriff Lansden of Moultrie County, with a posse of eight men, came unexpectedly upon two automobile thieves on a farm about two miles from Gays last night, the result being a pitched gun battle between the posse and the auto bandits. Although the two forces were in close proximity of each other, so far as known no one was wounded, the two thieves making good their escape into an adjoining corn field. While the night was dark, because of the rainy condition of the weather, the officers feel certain they identified the two bandits, and it is expected that an arrest will follow, probably before nightfall. Sheriff Lansden formed his posse after he received word from Mattoon that an automobile belonging to C.W. Cox had been stolen by two men who then headed north... CHARLESTON — A message received by Henry Johnson, 1021 H St., Charleston, on Tuesday, conveyed the information that his daughter, Nellie, who had been visiting in Missouri, had died on the trip and the remains would reach home in Charleston yesterday afternoon. The home, which was cast in gloom, was made ready to receive the body. Late yesterday afternoon a taxicab drove up to the Johnson home and the passenger was the daughter, who had wired relatives that she was returning home. The message had been misinterpreted, and considerable confusion followed. The gloom on H Street has been lifted.
50 years ago, 1971
MATTOON — The Mattoon school board last night ratified the first comprehensive contract with the Mattoon Education Association, but teachers association leaders said they didn't want the contract released publicly. Paul Birch, president of the MEA, said the executive committee of the union opposed release of the contract because contracts in private business are not made public and that releasing the details could be embarrassing. The school board and Superintendent Ray Lane had no objection to releasing the agreement, which calls for an increase in the base salary from $7,100 to $7,400 this year. The top salary (master's degree plus 32 hours of credit and 14 years' experience) went from $11,928 to $12,432... CHARLESTON — The Coles County Regional Planning Commission has released a report which recommends the most economical solution to Oakland's water supply shortage may be the creation of a new city lake. The report was prepared by the commission at the request of Oakland city officials. The regional planning commission report summarized the issue by saying Oakland's water shortage is due to two reasons. First, water consumption is steadily increasing and second, the Lake Oakland water volume is decreasing due to excessive siltation. The report also stated that water would be available to Oakland from Lincoln Lake, should it be developed.
25 years ago, 1996
Sunday. No paper.