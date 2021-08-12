Glancing Back for Aug. 12

100 years ago,

Aug. 12, 1921

SULLIVAN — Dr. Logan Estes, who resides in Mattoon, is now in the hospital ward of the Moultrie County jail with a serious bullet wound to his left hip. Estes was captured about 1:30 o'clock this morning by Lawrence Gammill, a business man of Gays, and Noble Renfrow, also of Gays. It is believed that Dr. Estes and a partner named Odd Niles stole the automobile of C.W. Cox of Mattoon. Estes was born in Neoga and graduated from the University of Illinois with a medical degree. He practiced successfully for about 10 years in Meredosia, during that time being elected worshipful master of the Masonic Lodge and exalted ruler of the Elks, as well as mayor of the city... MATTOON — Charles Reece, an argus-eyed watcher for errors and breaks in the rules for the Illinois Central Railroad, has made a record on calling down infractors of the "no smoking" rule in the warehouse, on the platform or in the rail cars. A newspaper reporter, while in conversation at the warehouse yesterday with the agent, was "called" for having a lighted cigar with him. The agent said the rule of "No Smoking" had been followed by him in all 40 years he had been dealing with the care of railroad property. During all that time, stated the Lord Chesterfield of the Indiana Division, "I have not had a single fire loss."

50 years ago, 1971

MATTOON — Friends are in shock today following the sudden deaths of two prominent Mattoon men. Dr. Ronald Doerr, 35, a Mattoon chiropractor, apparently drowned yesterday in water near the Lake Mattoon causeway. Dr. Doerr's wife reported him missing Monday night. He had been a chiropractor in Mattoon for about 12 years. The second shocking death was that of David W. Baldwin, vice president of Anderman Furniture, who was electrocuted yesterday evening while working on his boat at the Findlay Marina on Lake Shelbyville. Mr. Baldwin was 32 years old. He and a friend were tuning the motors on the boat when Mr. Baldwin apparently was electrocuted... CHARLESTON — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has sent the final draft of an environmental impact study of the proposed Lincoln Lake project to the President's Council on Environmental Quality in Washington for approval, it was announced yesterday. The announcement was made during a Lincoln Lake workshop at Eastern Illinois University attended by about 100 Coles and Douglas county officials. The workshop included such things as total cost of the project (now $62 million), expected visitors (450,000 a year), recreational use (approximately 5,800 acres) and local concerns (land purchase agreements, signage, rules and regulations, law enforcement).

25 years ago, 1996

MATTOON — The Mattoon J.C. Penney store won the gold — a $5,000 first prize — in recent competition with 31 other company stores in Penney's Midwest District. The contest, smacking of the Olympic spirit, pitted the stores in competition with each other in the "Run Rings Around the Competition." Royce Bervig, Mattoon J.C. Penney store manager, said the prize money will go to all associates on the store team. Each of the 32 stores in the Midwest District were judged on customer service, merchandise statements, merchandise presentation, planning and excitement... SHELBYVILLE — More than 200 bluegrass musicians and fans came out to Lincoln Log Cabin yesterday to enjoy the 20th Annual Bluegrass Jam Fest. Bands like Chet Henry and the Blue Notes turned out, along with other bands and solo musicians who just came out to jam with other bluegrass players. Musicians came from Indiana and Missouri, as well as Illinois, to play new and traditional bluegrass tunes on a main stage. Bluegrass music features acoustic stringed instruments.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0