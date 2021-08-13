Glancing Back for Aug. 13

100 years ago,

Aug. 13, 1921

MATTOON — The 90-year-old DeWitt Clinton train, which made its first run in 1831, and the famous "999" will be on exhibit in Mattoon on Aug. 18 and then will be at the local Big Four Railroad shops for some repairs. The DeWitt Clinton is the ancestor of modern day expresses such as the 20th Century Limited and the Empire State Express. The 999 engine, while hauling the Empire State Express, set the unequaled speed record of 112.5 miles an hour in 1893. The DeWitt Clinton and 999 have been on display at the Pageant of Progress exposition in Chicago the past two weeks... MATTOON — Forest Myers, aged 13, son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Myers of Mattoon, who has been employed as a water carrier for the construction workers on the Mizer Theater building, fell from the roof of the structure today. He was taken to Mattoon Memorial Hospital and found to have sustained a fractured left hip, broken nose and numerous bruises and minor injuries. It is said that young Myers missed his footing while walking about on the uncompleted roof and fell to the ground, striking numerous timbers and scaffolds on the way.

50 years ago, 1971

CHARLESTON — Quincy V. Doudna presided over his final commencement as president of Eastern Illinois University last night. Doudna, who began his tenure as president in 1956, is retiring on Sept. 1. In last night's ceremonies on EIU's Lincoln Field, 630 students were graduated. Enrollment in 1956 was 2,282. Now, at his retirement, enrollment is about 8,600. At his final commencement address, Doudna stressed the ideals of integrity, hard work, brotherhood and rationality... MATTOON —The United States Treasury Department's Minuteman Flag, the department's highest award for promotion of U.S. Savings Bonds, was presented to Anaconda American Brass Co. of Mattoon Wednesday. Accepting the flag on behalf of company employees were Charlie Breeze, Dallas Smith, Paul Taylor, Bill Everett, Bernard Doty, Fred Morris, Ray Secrest and Arnold Owens. More than 60 percent of Anaconda employees signed up for the payroll savings plan. James O'Connor of Springfield, area manager of the U.S. Treasury, presented the flag to the local plant.

25 years ago, 1996

MATTOON — After much discussion, the Lake Land College Board of Trustees last night approved the use of campus property as a byway to the proposed student housing development. The board approved an easement on campus to the property, a 40-acres piece of land north of campus on which Reggie Phillips of Unique Homes in Charleston plans to build an apartment complex for 500 students in phase one of the project. Goble Jessup, vice president of business services for the college, asked the board to approve the easement agreement because Lake Land students "need the student housing badly." ... MATTOON — You won't find live chickens anymore at deBuhr & Sons Seed and Feed, but you will find the same old-fashioned service as when the store opened 82 years ago. At the same time, the store has managed to keep pace with bigger, chain-owned garden stores by expanding its inventory to adjust to customer preference and demand. It is this mix of old and new that helped deBuhr's Seed & Feed earn the 1996 Mississippi Valley Family Business of the Year Award in the category of Illinois Businesses with Fewer than 50 Employees. More than 300 family-owned businesses in Illinois and Missouri were nominated for awards in three categories based on the number of employees.

