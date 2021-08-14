Glancing Back for Aug. 14

SPRINGFIELD — William Baumgardner, 49, of Windsor finally got what he wanted after 34 years of trying. His Chester White market pig has been picked grand champion barrow at the Illinois State Fair. Baumgardner and his sons, Ken and Lyle, raise more than 2,000 head of purebred Chester Whites a year on their Moultrie County farm. Agriculture Director Gordon Ropp said Baumgardner's champion barrow could bring from $3,000 to $5,000 at Tuesday's livestock auction... CHARLESTON — All women students at Eastern Illinois University will set their own curfew hours beginning with the 1971 fall quarter. Under present rules, freshman women who have not completed 12 academic quarter hours are required to be in registered housing or residence halls by 11:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 12:30 a.m. on Sundays and 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday nights. Donald Kluge, dean of student housing, said the Women's Residence Hall Association, recommended the removal of "hours" for women because of the inequity between men (no restrictive hours) and women and the advanced maturity which seem to be typical of freshmen when they arrive on campus... MATTOON — Boy Scouts Jeff Farrell and Eddie Sampson are finishing their 70-mile hike. The Scouts started their trek from Fox Ridge State Park south of Charleston last Sunday and followed the historic trail that took them to Lake Charleston, Lincoln Log Cabin State Park, Weaver's Woods and Lake Paradise. They are members of Mattoon's Troop 55. Jeff, 11, is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Clyde Farrell. Eddie, 14, makes his home with the Farrells.

CHARLESTON — Coles County residents may get the chance to vote on the issue of property tax caps, but that chance won't come this year. County Board Chairman Tim Yow said the board wants to study the matter before approving a referendum on whether or not to cap annual property taxes at 5 percent or the rate of inflation, whichever is lower. The deadline to place the question on the Nov. 5 ballot is Sept. 5. In Cumberland County, a petition with more than 1,000 signatures asked for a referendum on tax caps. But Cumberland County Board Chairman Michael Walker said board members did not have enough information on the tax caps issue and did not want to rush into making a decision... CHARLESTON — The Doobie Brothers are just alright with Eastern Illinois University. The classic rock band whose hits include "Jesus is Just Alright," "Takin' It to the Streets" and "China Grove" will headline EIU's Family Weekend with two shows on Oct. 12. Although the Beach Boys, who performed last year, added a third show, open to the public, EIU Student Life Director David Milberg said that's not likely this year... CHARLESTON — Some local guys take footbag seriously enough to earn a world championship last week. Ten Charleston men, along with several others, helped the Illinois Footbag League win the world footbag championship held in Montreal, Canada. Area men who competed were Danny Gerling, Ian Davis, Frank Gutowski, Paul Heckel, Huck Spear, Brendan Lynch, Tony Fassi, Jesse Whitworth, Garry Gordon and Tom Whitworth. In all, 177 people from around the world, including Denmark, Germany, Canada and California, competed in team and individual events at the world championship.