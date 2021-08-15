Glancing Back for Aug.. 15

100 years ago,
Aug. 15, 1921
MATTOON — Roy M. Glathart of Mattoon, freight conductor on the Indiana Division of the Illinois Central Railroad, was killed and two others were injured when an eastbound Toledo, St. Louis and Western (Clover Leaf) freight train, crashed into the a baggage coach of northbound Illinois Central passenger train No. 222 about 9:45 o'clock Saturday night at the crossing in Lerna. The Illinois Central and Cloverleaf tracks cross at Lerna just south of the Illinois Central station. The Illinois Central was moving at about 4 miles an hour when struck by the Clover Leaf which failed, it is said, either to stop or to whistle for the crossing... MATTOON — Charged with holding up S.F. Hapney at the Standard Oil filling station at Wabash Avenue and South 17th Street on Aug. 7, a stranger giving his name as John Bell is detained at the police station. Hapney identified Bell as the large man who held a revolver on him during the robbery. Bell, as the stranger gives his name, was arrested at the Bottling Works Saturday evening by Officer Waltrip. He had about $3 in his pocket at the time and a bottle of hair tonic.
50 years ago, 1971
Sunday. No paper.
25 years ago, 1996
MATTOON — Several hundred people attended the estate auction of Bernadine Freeman Bailey of Mattoon, a world traveler who lived in London most summers from the 1940s through the 1960s. She also had homes in France and Chicago. She wrote more than 100 books and acquired collectibles and art from around the world. Mrs. Bailey was born in Mattoon in 1901 and died in October 1995. She obtained a bachelor's degree from Wellesley College, master's degree at the University of Chicago and also attended Oxford University in England and Sorbonne, University of Paris. Items in the auction included more than 100 pieces of old ivory from Alaska, Africa and Asia, plus jewelry, china, silver and antique furniture...WINDSOR — It started as a day to gather with family and friends, and now, 100 years later, the Windsor Harvest Picnic is a full-blown, four-day event. "A Century of memories" is the theme for the 100th Annual Windsor harvest Picnic that runs Aug. 21-14 in the community park. Commemorative items available for purchase include license plates, cookbooks, toy trucks and plates. Entertainment this year will include country singers Mel McDaniel and Chely Wright plus local rock band Captain Rat and the Blind Rivets.