Glancing Back for Aug.. 15

MATTOON — Roy M. Glathart of Mattoon, freight conductor on the Indiana Division of the Illinois Central Railroad, was killed and two others were injured when an eastbound Toledo, St. Louis and Western (Clover Leaf) freight train, crashed into the a baggage coach of northbound Illinois Central passenger train No. 222 about 9:45 o'clock Saturday night at the crossing in Lerna. The Illinois Central and Cloverleaf tracks cross at Lerna just south of the Illinois Central station. The Illinois Central was moving at about 4 miles an hour when struck by the Clover Leaf which failed, it is said, either to stop or to whistle for the crossing... MATTOON — Charged with holding up S.F. Hapney at the Standard Oil filling station at Wabash Avenue and South 17th Street on Aug. 7, a stranger giving his name as John Bell is detained at the police station. Hapney identified Bell as the large man who held a revolver on him during the robbery. Bell, as the stranger gives his name, was arrested at the Bottling Works Saturday evening by Officer Waltrip. He had about $3 in his pocket at the time and a bottle of hair tonic.